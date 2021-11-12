Attica Uprising should fall under ‘Never Forget’ category
To the Editor:
This year, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks has been in the news from local to global outlets. But in our furor to “Never Forget,” it seems we have forgotten an anniversary of an event that happened 30 years earlier. While it has been in USA Today, Democrat and Chronicle, and a few other news organizations, and Gov. Hochul made a middling remark about it, the date came and went.
I’ll admit that I am much more attuned to national news, but I also find it hard to find anyone I know that knows more about the Attica Prison Uprising. They don’t know why the prison was taken over. They don’t know that the prisoners took care of the guards they took captive better than they were treated themselves. They don’t know that 39 of the 43 people killed during the Uprising were murdered by law enforcement agents. They don’t know that the state tried to cover up all of this and blame every death on the inmates. And they don’t know that families of 500 beaten and tortured former inmates and of the 32 inmates murdered got a mere fraction of what the prison guard families got.
The Attica Prison Uprising seems to be an event New York state would like to forget as quickly as it can. But it also seems like it’s an event in New York that ought to fall under “Never Forget.” Never forget that when prisoners demanded they be treated humanely, they were greeted with violence. Law enforcement had taken control of the prison almost as soon as the raid began, but they decided violent retribution would be the item of the day.
And the abuse of prisoners hasn’t stopped. It’s time to remember Attica 50 years ago the same way we remember 9/11. It’s time that we move to hold our politicians accountable for the atrocities that occur every day in state prisons. It is time we stop turning our backs on the people we incarcerate and begin treating them with respect. People in prisons have rights just like the rest of us. It’s time to remember that.
JOSH METHENEY
Geneva