Hope that midwife’s worth will be recognized
To the Editor:
As I write this, I’m 38 weeks along, and Elizabeth Catlin, whom I used to depend on for prenatal care and attending my home births has just been indicted on 95 charges.
I’m hoping to have an attendant when the time comes, but I will remember a friend’s experience: Her midwife called a day before the baby’s birth and told her: “You’ll have to find someone else. I’ve been ordered to cease all prenatal and birth care.”
We are grateful for the four licensed midwives who have come to serve the area. But already, these midwives have had to turn expectant mothers away, saying they already have eight births scheduled for that particular month. Also, while we understand the extensive training these licensed midwives receive comes with a price, the fee they charge puts us in a quandary. We don’t want to be tight-fisted when it comes to our children, but there are large families in our community with limited income. In the past, our church did not see birth related expenses as a need for financial assistance unless it involved a lengthy hospital stay. With no insurance, each family pays their own bill. Should we pressure that to change and take church collected funds away from those who really need it?
We recognized Elizabeth Catlin as a CPM. She did not imply she was NYS licensed, and we were fine with that. We recognized her experience and appreciated how she always kept the baby’s and the parents’ best interests in mind. Her focus was on serving and molding her schedule around the complexities of home birthing in a plain community. She understood our desires to keep births as natural and drug-free as possible. Her motives weren’t personal gain or self-protection. And yet, her reward is 95 charges against her integrity!
In the light of all abortions that are “legally” performed, something in the medical field has gone awry. Murder before birth is considered legal and necessary, yet when a newborn dies of causes beyond human intervention, some poor soul must be charged with its murder? The fact is there are instances when no CPM, no NYC licensed midwife, no specialist, no EMT could have saved the baby’s life. We are only human, and God has spoken.
We hope Elizabeth’s true worth to the community will be recognized, and she can continue her service. We need her and others like her who realize the benefits of a home birth, both for the mother and the baby. Medical care is greatly overrated these days, while God’s natural ways are considered outdated and unhealthy. What we humans don’t realize is God knows more than we do, and there’s a reason why He created us as He did and why He gave us laws to live by.
JONATHAN and ROSALYN ZEISET
Rushville