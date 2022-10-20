Rescind pink slips for unvaccinated workers
To the Editor:
NY state should end the mandate that restricts hospitals and medical offices from hiring workers that did not get the Covid vaccine.
We now know that the “vaccine” neither stops infection or transmission, which has been demonstrated by countless fully vaccinated people (who got both shots and boosters) contracting Covid. Therefore, there is no substantial difference between employees that are “vaccinated” or “unvaccinated.” These employees were wrongly terminated during a time of health concern.
To give NY state the benefit of the doubt, there was misleading information about the effectiveness of the vaccine. However, it should now be clear that the Covid shot doesn’t stop transmission and should merely be considered a personal choice after weighing the costs and benefits.
Society should stop doing the bidding of big pharma and stop basing decisions on incomplete data. The experimental vaccines were just that: an experiment. Now that we have the results, let’s follow the lead of doctors like Weill Cornell physician Paul Fenyves who recently said, “Those in the medical community who, like me, argued that vaccines should be mandated to protect the community should feel chastened. When considering mandating vaccines in the future, we should proceed with humility, acknowledging that our knowledge is far from perfect and our truths are often transitory.”
NATHANIEL GILBERT
Seneca Falls