Day 1, June 26, 1971 — The yellow truck headed north on Route 414, through Seneca Falls and Clyde and Rose and North Rose, too, and I held her hand as I drove, the afternoon sun sparkling off the little diamond on her finger. And when we reached the intersection with Route 104, the yellow truck was as far north as it had ever been.
The journey had started, in our minds, at least, a couple of years before. Love at first sight, some say, but not really. For certain I was taken with her, what young man wouldn’t have been — her long blonde hair highlighting those dazzling blue eyes — but it was when she first spoke to me that I knew I would someday marry this girl ...
• • •
“Can you please tell me where the canned salmon is?” she asked with a smile and a soft voice.
I did as I’d been taught — I didn’t tell her, but showed her, walking her across the A&P store. And as I reached for a can of Alaskan Red Sockeye on the top shelf, I looked in those blue eyes and I was hooked. As surely as the fisherman had caught the salmon, she had me in her net.
It took me a while to find out her name, and a bit longer to summon the courage to ask her out on a date, but I did, and she said yes. It was a daytime date, just a ride in the yellow truck for a little lunch, but I knew then that I had chosen well. It seemed as if we had been together forever.
So we dated a bit, a movie, and a pizza, and trips in the yellow truck to Ithaca or Geneva. We traded rings — that’s what teenagers do, or did, at least, in those days of the late 1960s. And then it ended. Badly.
I pushed her away, and to this day, fifty years later, I still don’t know why. I hurt her, for reasons that will forever be unknown to either of us, and began the most miserable year of my young life.
I buried myself in my work, something I was prone to do anyway, but at night, especially on weekends, I’d sit and listen to our favorite songs on the radio, wondering what she was doing. And I missed her.
I’d turn the ring on my finger, the class ring she had once wrapped in green yarn to fit her slender hand, and feel the empty space around my neck where her class ring had hung on a gold chain tucked beneath my shirt. And I missed her, more than I had ever believed it would be possible to miss anyone ...
• • •
We were still headed north, my precious Linda and me and the yellow truck, as we wound our way toward the shore of Lake Ontario. And as we ventured farther and farther from our little hometown, it seemed as if we were exploring lands no one had ever seen before.
And we talked and we laughed and we told things to each other that we had said dozens of times before, but now we had a wedding ceremony and a reception behind us, and a honeymoon and a life together ahead of us.
Our journey, both geographical and metaphysical, was just beginning.
But the road had some potholes, and a few puddles from the morning rain, a sign, perhaps, of what our lives together might be ...
• • •
Day 1,096 — Our first son was born, and as I held him for the first time, I was overwhelmed. I wasn’t ready for this, I knew, I wasn’t ready for this responsibility. For though we’d been married now over three years, I was more immature, perhaps, than he was.
But I grew up quickly as I held his hand when he took his first steps, I brushed that long blonde hair out of his blue eyes, and I gritted my teeth every time he called me Gary instead of Dad.
Day 2,723 — Our second son was born, and this time I was ready to be a father. I rocked him when he cried, the colic disturbing his routine sleep that babies need so much. I bathed him and dressed him and rocked him some more, doing my best to relieve some of the strain on his tired mom.
And as he grew, I watched our boys play together in the sand, driving their trucks over obstacles, some real and some imaginary. I watched them laugh and laugh and laugh some more, and I watched as they bickered as brothers will do, and I stepped in when necessary to settle disputes ...
And the days passed by. Some seemed to last forever and others seemed to just disappear. And days turned into weeks, weeks into months, and months into years. And we grew together.
There were happy days and sad days and really, really bad days. We lost our parents, as children usually do, one by one the four of them left this world for the next. And we gained and lost friends and our beloved dogs as well.
But there were birthdays and graduations and marriages, too, and the happy days far outnumbered the others.
Day 13,625 — “She’s beautiful, and healthy,” Linda said, as she came from the operating room, beaming from the experience of being the first one to see our new granddaughter.
And I learned, very quickly this time, what it meant to be called Grandpa ...
• • •
Day 16,466 — The yellow truck was headed southeast now, back home to the place where it had all started. Not the original yellow truck, but better, for this one, fully restored, was a gift from our sons for our 45th anniversary.
And as I drove I held her hand, the diamonds — larger and more plentiful now — sparkling in the afternoon sun, just before the clouds opened up and drenched the windshield. But the rain stopped, and as the boys paraded with us, one car ahead and one behind, I thought of the days before they were born — and the days since.
Day 18,263, June 26, 2021 — We’ll celebrate today — a celebration of time, of course, fifty years. But more a celebration of two lives spent together, of lives created, of lives lost but not forgotten, of challenges and accomplishments, of dreams and regrets, of victories and defeats as well.
And as I contemplate the unbelievable rapid passing of that vast number of days, I know we’ll celebrate the days yet to come, many more we hope — for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health — we’ll take every day, however it comes, as all of us have to.
But on this day, like so many others, we’ll take a ride in the yellow truck.