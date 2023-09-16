Twins. I heard the word from my brother’s mouth. Twins.
Twin sons, born over four decades ago. Having two sons of our own, Linda and I wondered out loud how he could raise two little ones at the same time. Our boys, nearly four years apart in age, gave us a learning curve from one to the next, and some hand-me-down clothes to boot.
But two at the same time? Two bottles at bedtime and naptime, two diaper changes every little while, two baths every day — and then the dressing and the feeding and the rocking and the hugging, two of everything.
He made it work, that brother of mine, with help from Grandma and Grandpa and family and friends. Toddler times two. Two little boys, typically dressed alike, and for a while it was hard to keep track of who was who. But they developed as they grew, two distinct personalities bonded by a look-alike outward appearance.
Through the usual stages of toys and games and growing pains as well, as an uncle I watched them grow — from a safe distance. For their father, though, I’m sure it wasn’t always easy to handle, for his first-born twin was much like him ...
• • •
My brother’s first motorized vehicle, as I recall, was a lawn mower. Not the riding kind, as our family didn’t have one of those. We used a push mower for our spacious back yard, pushed by Mom or Dad and a series of boys and girls as they became old enough to be trusted with a spinning lawn mower blade.
And then we got a self-propelled model — with back wheels that engaged a rapidly rotating motor shaft — and to make it go, the handle simply had to be pushed forward. I used it often to mow our yard and some neighbors’ yards as well.
But somewhere along the way, my little brother decided it would be fun to ride on it. So he mounted a kitchen chair on the deck, straddling the engine, facing backwards. Then he could sit and pull the handle towards him to make it go — forward for the mower, but backwards for him — and he headed up the street, looking over his shoulder as he went.
No patent applied for …
• • •
His son’s apple didn’t drop far from the tree, for Eric took apart every toy he was ever given. Within minutes of receipt, off came the wheels to see what made them turn. Forget instructions that said “assembly required,” this boy was a master at disassembly.
His twin Adam, perhaps, was not always pleased when toys they shared stayed intact for only a few minutes. But born with the same desire to see what made things work, they made an energetic, if not always successful, engineering team.
And so it went for the two of them — through lawn mowers, just like Dad — and bikes and cars and all things motorized. They flourished in both mechanical and academic aptitude, and after high school headed off to college, separated for the first time in their young lives.
We saw them only occasionally then, usually when they’d come back to town to visit Grandma. We’d talk and they’d share what they were doing. Typical young men, anxious and vibrant, but unsure of their forward path.
Until RoadLoK.
I dismissed it quickly when Mom told me what her twin grandsons were planning. They’d graduated from college and were starting their own company. Risky, I thought — doomed for failure — but that work-for-yourself gene is deeply embedded in our family …
• • •
Bikers, both boys were, as their father before them. Motor scooters and dirt bikes as teenagers led to bigger dirt bikes and road bikes as young adults. And as a friend told them of his misfortune with the anti-theft disc lock on the wheel of his motorcycle, Eric began to draw — on a paper napkin.
RoadLoK, he called it.
It progressed, apparently, with drawing after drawing, and as Eric worked out the details of the device, brother Adam worked out the details of them trying to survive financially while they worked building a business from scratch — pencil scratches on a napkin, perhaps.
A prototype was built, and patents applied for, and financial backers sought. It was taking longer than expected, though, and money was getting very short. Their father tried to help, I’m sure, offering both moral and financial support, but the boys — young men actually — were determined to make it on their own.
Investor after investor turned them down, no one willing to take the chance on these two young entrepreneurs with no real business or manufacturing experience to offer. Adam pitched every potential investor he could find and Eric searched for companies with the ability to mass-produce his patented design, but time was running out.
They were broke, and starving.
• • •
According to Jim Miller, in his Finger Lakes Times story of Nov. 30, 2012, it went like this:
OVID — Twin brothers Adam and Eric Xavier were fresh out of college, behind on their rent and down to their last can of lentil beans when their phone rang.
An investor named John Galanti was on the line. He wanted to meet them at a nearby McDonald’s to discuss their invention, a new locking system for motorcycles called RoadLoK.
The meeting was brief.
“He said, ‘Today you’re nobodies,’ ” Eric Xavier recalled. “ ‘Put this in your bank account, and Monday morning you have to build a company.’ ”
Galanti slid a check for $100,000 across the table, got up and left.
That happened six years ago. Since then, the twins’ fortunes have been on the upswing. You may have seen them earlier this fall on “American Choppers,” the popular Discovery Channel reality show, with their custom-built bike. And if you ride a motorcycle, there’s a decent chance it has one of their locks on it. Their Orange County-based company has put more than 50,000 of them on the road, and someone in Geneva registered a new RoadLoK just this week …
• • •
It was a touch of genius.
• • •
Eric M. Xavier took his own life on Sept. 4, 2022, for reasons that will never be fully known or understood.