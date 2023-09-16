If you or someone you know needs help, please dial 988 or text 741-741 to reach the AFSP Suicide and Crisis life line.

The Xavier family and friends will participate again this year in the Out-of-the-Darkness Walk at Seneca Lake State Park on Oct. 14. Last year, our team raised over $2,300 to help support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Please consider joining our team for the walk or donating to this cause, so that others may be spared our grief. Our team — FOR ERIC — can be found at https://supporting.afsp.org/team/324988

For more information call the Xavier family at 607-869-3791, or email gary_xavier@yahoo.com.