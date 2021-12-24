I wasn’t the least bit nervous as I stepped up to the microphone. I’d stood at a mic dozens — perhaps hundreds — of times before. This microphone was different, though, for it was something from my father’s era. But it was still familiar, because Dad had several that looked just like it, used when he set up his broadcast equipment so many decades ago. I had touched them as a kid, while Dad cautioned me not to monkey, dreaming of perhaps someday being allowed to actually talk into it, rather than just tap it lightly and say “test … test … test ...”
The stage wasn’t scary either, for I’d been on stages for over twenty years, with audiences from one to a hundred or more — and now virtual audiences numbering nearly a thousand.
So my knees didn’t knock like they’d done years ago when I first stepped in front of a small class and stood behind the desk hoping they wouldn’t see my legs shaking.
This time, I was confident as I spoke, and the lines came out just as I had practiced …
• • •
“We’re sure gonna miss you, George,” I said clearly in my best Pop Bailey voice.
“I’m going to miss you too, Pop,” came the response from the man at another microphone just a few feet away.
And that’s when it hit me — I wasn’t alone on this stage ... and the audience knew the story. I struggled to read the script as the spotlights blinded me, for though I’d memorized my lines fairly well, I didn’t always know exactly where they went in the dialogue with other players.
But I did okay, I thought, through pages two and three …
• • •
I love the old radio shows. And though I never listened to them as a kid — we had television by then — I discovered them late one night while I worked in the office of the local paper as I typed and cut and pasted advertisements for the week’s edition.
I don’t recall the names of the shows I listened to on that all-night AM station, but I became engrossed in the stories — mysteries mostly — as my boss stomped through the office and harrumphed at my choice of something to listen to.
But I liked them, for just like reading my treasured books, I could envision the characters and the scenery and the action as it unfolded. And I could do that and work at my desk at the same time and never lose my concentration.
I dreamed then of doing radio, not a mystery show, but live radio. I wanted to be the guy that played the music and read the news and in general just talked to my listening audience. I knew it was something I would just love to do.
So I applied for my license — the Federal Communications Commission licensed radio folks — and got an FCC Third Class license. That little paper card sat proudly in my wallet, right next to my driver’s license, for many years. And when WGVA, the AM station I always listened to advertised for help, I applied …
• • •
“Are you really leaving tomorrow, George?” I said, in my best Bert-the-cop voice.
“Yes, Bert, I am,” the voice at the other microphone replied.
And on it went through this radio play, a reenactment of a well-known classic from before my birth. And my fellow actors — nearly all of them veterans of previous shows — coached me and guided me and helped me when I struggled to get it right.
Don’t worry, they said repeatedly, things happen in live shows. Just keep on going as if everything is okay and the audience won’t even notice.
That was Page Four. It went okay for the first two performances, but on the third night …
• • •
I never got a job at the radio station, they never even responded to my application. But life went on, and years and decades passed, and my thoughts and dreams of being a radio personality faded into memory. And just as those dreams disappeared, so did that little card from the FCC, lost somewhere in changes of wallets so many years ago.
But eventually I got my audience, though somewhat smaller and much more focused, as I wrote and presented training programs. I stepped up to the microphone often, and looked at those in front of me, and did my best to educate and at the same time — entertain. And I loved it ...
• • •
Then came the third show and Page Four.
“Are you really leaving tomorrow, Bert?” I said, in my best Bert-the-cop voice.
And instantly I realized my mistake, for I was Bert-the-cop in this scene, and I’d just asked myself a question. I’d instantly blown my confidence completely off the stage.
“Yes, Bert, I am,” the voice at the other microphone replied, as Eric — the seasoned veteran — emphasized the name Bert in his response, and continued as if nothing was wrong.
But I was shaken now, and through the rest of the performance I struggled to keep my composure, and my lines, intact.
“I blew it,” I whispered to young Ryan as I sat back down at the rear of the stage.
“I noticed that,” he said. I’d just been outdone by an 11-year-old.
For the fourth, and final, performance, I practiced that line over and over in the car on the way to the theater.
“So George, you’re really leaving tomorrow?” I repeated for at least fifteen miles in my Bert-the-cop voice.
And I promised Eric I’d do better, as he smiled and said once again, “Things happen in live theater, don’t worry about it …”
• • •
It was a great time, satisfying my dream of being on the radio. And even though it was only a reenactment of a radio show, it was nearly just as good.
I learned about live theater, thanks to Katie and Seth and Pete and Stu and Eric and Michael and Pam and all of the cast and crew that allowed me to take part in this year’s production of “Merry Christmas, George Bailey” at the “It’s a Wonderful Life” festival in Seneca Falls.
So, for me, it was more like “Merry Christmas, Gary Xavier,” a gift of a dream finally satisfied, thanks to all of them and the patrons of the four sold-out shows…
And Page Four in that last show?
I completely missed the line! Never said it at all. Just blew it right off the page. And the professionals all around me picked it up as if nothing had happened. They covered my mistake, as teammates always do.
Merry Christmas to me.