What is a hero? A hero, according to Mr. Webster, the dictionary guy, “is a person of distinguished courage or ability, admired for their brave deeds and noble qualities … ”
We hear the word used a lot lately, maybe so often that it’s begun to lose its luster. But it shouldn’t, especially in this case.
I wrote the following column in 2002, 21 years ago; it was my second column published in the Finger Lakes Times. And though I received many comments on it, there was one person whose life it affected, and I never knew it — until now.
“Behind the badge,” as I like to say, is my son Nicholas. He never met my friend, but he seems to know him just the same ... ”
GBX
• • •
30 June 2002
I didn’t really want to visit it, that monument to our fallen heroes. I had seen it from the car on my previous visits to the nation’s capital city, visible through the trees as you make the wide sweeping turn around Mr. Lincoln’s Memorial.
The Wall, the “black gash in the Earth” some early critics called it, more a message of shame than a tribute, they said.
But I didn’t want to see it up close.
Linda, my conscience of 30-plus years, insisted we stop. We parked that bright Friday morning along Constitution Avenue, between the White House and the Washington Monument, gathered up the dog’s leashes and began our trek along the mall. A beautiful walk, the green grass in contrast with the blue tidal basin, the spire of our founding father’s monument rising behind us.
We stopped and visited with other tourists, often attracted to our dogs that love attention whenever we travel. All we spoke with were coming from the Wall, and as we chatted we could see it in the distance. We talked of children and dogs, as it was the kids who would break away from their parents and run towards our girls, wanting to hug and pet them. We talked of weather and travel and world affairs, and the beauty and inner peace of our surroundings. And we talked of loss, the loss of those of our own, both military and civilian.
There were no clear directions posted, but the majority of the line seemed to be moving towards us. Linda noticed the book, under the Plexiglas cover on the pedestal, and I found his name.
“In the middle” I told her, “down at the center where the Wall is the highest. Panel 8 West, Line 14.”
“Let’s go this way,” she suggested.
I hesitated, finding excuses not to move.
“I don’t know which way we’re supposed to go,” I said, “there are an awful lot of people; I don’t think dogs are allowed.”
She persisted, and I followed, around the outer perimeter, and suddenly she was in front of the statue.
Three soldiers, larger than life, looking like they stepped out of time.
“Come around to this side”, she insisted, “Look at their faces.”
“No,” I replied from a safe distance off to the side, “I can see fine from here.”
And then we were there, amid the throng of tourists, starting down the path along the wall. I held the two golden retrievers on a short leash; they seemed to sense the solemnity of my step as I started to look at the names. Linda and Suzy beagle were a few steps ahead, as we single-filed along the outer edge of the walk. The crowd got thicker as we neared the center, mainly children and young adults, obviously one of the many tour groups that visit daily.
“What war was this?” Linda says she heard one ask another as she passed by.
No one spoke and I spoke to no one, though several hands reached out and patted a friendly golden head as we passed. The dogs paced precisely, ignoring the gentle pats, very unusual.
“What was the number?” Linda asked.
“8W” I replied, “I think we already passed it, but it’s OK, I don’t need to see it. Just being this close is enough.”
Please, I was pleading inside, just let me go, let me run far from this place.
Linda stopped, a large crowd between the Wall and us.
“There,” she pointed, “near the top, left end of the line.”
And there it was, above our heads, out of reach of all.
• • •
I met him in Mr. Wilson’s ninth grade math class, he was a sophomore and I was a freshman. Ross didn’t like math much, but I did, so we hit it off immediately. I helped him with math, and he helped me by being my friend, for Ross was one of those guys with a perpetual smile that the girls just love to smile back at as you walk by. With his reddish blonde hair and ruddy complexion, his smile was always ready to break into a full grin, and his face got redder when he laughed.
“Call me ‘Beedge,’” he said, but I never did. He was just Ross, a quiet, nice guy with a few close friends and lots of acquaintances.
We made it through Mr. Wilson’s Math, and the next year our friendship continued in Phys Ed class. The war in Southeast Asia was escalating, and our country was being torn apart at the seams. Ross and I came down on the side of patriotism, in no small part convinced by the haunting lyrics of Staff Sergeant Barry Sadler’s popular ballad. “Fighting soldiers, from the sky; fearless men, who jump and die; men who mean just what they say; the brave men, of the Green Beret.”
We became the school authorities on the Green Berets. Ross decided that since he would graduate a year earlier, he would work and wait for me. When I graduated, we would enlist together. But time passes slowly when you’re young, and as time passed, the glory of war was replaced by the harsh reality of life and death.
Ross went on to college, but stayed only a short time and returned home to work on the family farm. He later enlisted in the Army, never telling me until he was ready to leave for basic training. I was in college then, and his letters at first were light and cheerful, often signed Brigadier General R.E.B.
When he reached Vietnam the letters changed, of course. The lengthy tales of study and work were replaced by terse lines of the hardships of being in a war zone. I welcomed each as proof he was still well.
On that summer morning, I walked into the Post Office to pick up my mail. One of the women behind the counter saw me come in.
“Gary,” she said, “did you know Ross?” As I slowly nodded, she continued, “his parents were just notified. He was killed in Vietnam.”
His last letter came after his funeral. When I saw the envelope in the mailbox, I couldn’t believe it. Written just before the crash that took his life, he told of hating to fly, but how he had to do it as part of his helicopter Crew Chief duties.
“Run away,” he concluded, “even if you have to live in Canada. Don’t let them get you into this mess.”
• • •
The words haunt me to this day. No, I didn’t run, not really, I just hid out in college. All legal, of course, compliments of the student deferment. I wore a silver P.O.W. bracelet, rejoiced when President Nixon brought the troops home, and visited Ross’ grave on that lonely Dundee hillside.
I think of him sometimes, and things that might have been. I have been heard to say that their struggle was a waste of talented young lives. But today I know I was wrong. Not wrong about the shame of the loss, but wrong about the waste. Their lives were lost perhaps because of poor decisions by our leaders, but their sacrifice cannot be called a waste without insulting them and their families.
I know that now, because of that Wall. Because my hero is there for all to see. Forever young, forever smiling, watching us from Panel 8 West, Line 14. Ross E. Bedient, my friend “Beedge.”