Lift,” I said to my partner at the other end of the gurney.
I struggled to hold the patient level while we slowly maneuvered the steps of the house down to our waiting ambulance. The red and white lights flashed silently, reflecting off the calm Cayuga Lake waters.
“Lift,” I said again, more firmly perhaps than I should have, for her response was swift and curt.
“I’m lifting as high as my arms will reach,” came back to me with a hint of a snarl.
Linda and I, partners in life as well as on the ambulance, made a pretty good team — a nurse and an EMT — but we seldom worked a volunteer shift together.
Others in the South Seneca community did much more than we to keep this newly-formed volunteer service afloat forty years ago. Many gave their precious time and energy to keep the ambulances manned and ready …
• • •
I found the ticket stub in a plastic box of things I’d saved, things like a few of my father’s empty Prince Albert tobacco cans, his daily calendar where he scheduled service calls for his television business, and newspaper articles that Mom had clipped and saved to reread.
The plastic box held other treasures, too, or at least I must have thought so when I packed things in there nearly two decades ago.
The ticket stub brought back fond memories of a graduation ceremony in New York City, when our oldest son graduated from law school. We’d been to a number of his graduations — we’d listened to his valedictory address at his South Seneca High School graduation, watched him being handed a diploma from Cornell University, and now we watched him walk up and receive his diploma from New York Law School.
But it was something written on the back of the ticket that caught my attention and brought me from my reverie of graduation memories. My handwriting, words apparently written in haste as a thought crossed my mind of something I’d want to remember.
“Make a living by what you get,” it said, “make a life by what you give.”
Obviously a quote, and a great one at that. Written to remind me, sixteen years ago.
“Make a living by what you get ... make a life by what you give …”
Most of us go through life making a living. We have to, unless by some happenstance we are born to wealth that lasts generations without lifting a finger. So we dwell on that, or at least I know I always did and still often do. And making that living sometimes defines us, defines our existence on a planet full of folks doing the same thing — making a living.
We introduce ourselves as a doctor, or a lawyer, or a teacher, or a mechanic. That is our way of making a living …
• • •
My brother and I often talk about our younger days, how our parents raised us. We were taught to work, Bruce says, and I agree. Our folks were no strangers to hard work. But though they made a living, they made a life, too.
“Maurice,” I heard my mother say more than once, “you need to charge people more. A two dollar service fee hardly pays for your gas to drive your truck to their house.”
“But they don’t have a lot of money,” Dad would always reply, “and their kids really need to have a TV to watch.”
Dad perhaps struggled to make a living, but his kindness and generosity made his life.
“Make a living by what you get — make a life by what you give ...”
• • •
It was more than a coincidence, perhaps, that I found this reminder of years gone by just a few days before Thanksgiving, the traditional start of the holiday season, a time when folks seem to feel more generous with their time and money.
There’s a reason that organizations deluge us with requests for donations at this time of year; they know most people are more inclined to donate when they’re in a holiday mood. And they depend on financial support, garnered around the holidays, to keep them operating throughout the year.
They often rely on volunteers to keep them going, people that are willing to give of themselves. And while they may be doctors or lawyers or teachers or mechanics to make a living, they realize that making a living and making a life may not be the same thing.
Others are doing both at the same time perhaps — they may be paid to do a job such as fighting fires or keeping the peace or teaching children how to read and write — and making a living and making a life merge together on every shift. The lines are often blurred, and their living and their life become one.
And most do those jobs, I believe, because their desire to give — to help others — outweighs their desire to make a living.
“Make a living by what you get — make a life by what you give ...”
• • •
“Lift,” I say to Linda as we drive slowly along the shore of Cayuga Lake, passing the house where we struggled to help someone in need so many years ago.
“I am,” she laughs, as we recall that ambulance ride to the hospital, one that resulted in the patient surviving, in part because of our willingness to answer his call for help.
And then I think of the ones we tried to help that weren’t so fortunate, including my own father, who spent his entire existence trying to balance the two. Perhaps he had heard that wisdom as well ...
• • •
“You make a living by what you get; you make a life by what you give.”
— Sir Winston Churchill.