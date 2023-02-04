The smoke curled gently into the calm January sky, wisps more than a billow, as the wet wood reluctantly gave up its moisture and then succumbed to the heat of the flames below. One by one, each branch I added to the mound took its turn catching fire and slowly but surely the limbs I’d accumulated since last fall became a glowing pile of white ash.
It was a perfect day for this task — I’d waited until the winds were calm so that any smoke would wend its way skyward, a way to avoid filling my neighbor’s houses with unwanted fumes. I burned it slowly, wanting a small burn not a conflagration, and as I cut a few more wild grapevines from my hedgerow to add to the fire, my thoughts wandered …
• • •
“Two matches,” the Boy Scout rules said, “and no accelerants.”
But on my first overnight campout, the Scoutmaster promptly dosed the wood with charcoal lighter fluid and tossed in a match. We all laughed as the fire took hold quickly and we scurried to find more driftwood to throw on the blaze.
We camped by the lake that night, on the soft stones of the Cayuga shore, our sleeping bags under the stars. The Scoutmaster had a tent, but the dozen scouts of our little troop did not. It was a perfect summer’s night for my first camping experience.
Until the stones started to fly, that is.
With the darkness came stories and jokes and tales — mostly made up, I’m sure — of previous camping expeditions. And when the Scoutmaster retired to his tent, the taunts and the insults and the stones started to fly. Just little flat lake stones, softly lobbed from one group to another.
Until Jimmy fell back onto his sleeping bag. Jimmy, my best friend and classmate, held his head and started to cry.
“He’s hit,” I yelled frantically, as the blood flowed from his scalp …
• • •
The warmth from my fire took the chill off the mild mid-winter day, and I shucked my coat and hat and added some more sticks from my shrinking pile of branches. If I could package this heat, I thought, it could warm our house for the rest of the winter.
And I thought of all the campfires I’d lit, after scouring the woods for dry kindling on both summer and winter camping trips with our troop.
Jimmy had given up on Scouting, as had others. I contemplated quitting because that first camp out had given me more anxiety than fun, and our weekly Scout meetings were simply an extension of school recess, with no organization and lots of scrapes. But luckily I held on for a few months, and a new Scoutmaster appeared …
• • •
We all knew him, for we saw him in school every day.
Mr. Griffith, the head custodian of our school in Ovid, was a neighbor, too. His son Kevin was my classmate and friend, and Kevin and I and his sister Christine often spent summer afternoons shooting basketballs at the hoop on their garage.
With Mr. Griffith, scouting instantly changed.
Our weekly meetings were now organized — we formed Patrols, worked on our badges and made plans for hikes and campouts. It was fun now, to learn and grow and to be held responsible for our actions. We hiked a couple of times a month and camped at Babcock-Hovey or on the shore of Cayuga Lake or at the Hector Wildlife Area. We learned to read a map and a compass, we practiced signaling with semaphore flags and Morse code, and we played capture the flag. But mostly we learned how to have fun while learning.
As we matured and attracted younger scouts, our troop grew from a couple dozen to more than fifty, and Mr. Griffith taught us how to mentor the younger ones. With the help of Mr. DeGraw and several adults of the troop committee, we learned to be prepared.
”Be Prepared,” the Scout motto advised. And we were, usually.
The older boys each had a role in teaching the younger ones, just as our leaders taught us. My responsibility was to teach first aid, and with a marvelous first aid kit built and stocked by my friend Ronnie’s grandfather, I spent every Monday evening teaching how to bandage cuts and splint broken limbs and treat bee stings and poison ivy ...
• • •
I picked up the yellow-handled bow saw and cut away at a few branches to add to my fire. The bow saw is a common tool of a Boy Scout, and though I now have a pair of them and a couple of chain saws, too, my old yellow-handled bow saw, a relic of my scouting days, is often my tool of choice.
The handle feels comfortable, like an old friend …
• • •
“EJ’s cut,” someone yelled.
I ran for my first aid kit, dodging tents as I hustled across the grounds of the Boy Scout District Camporee. Adrenaline pumping, I’m sure, I made my way to EJ as he held one hand with the other, blood running onto the bow saw he’d dropped on the ground.
“It really hurts,” he cried, as I moved his hand to look at the cut.
And then I panicked.
The blood and the sawdust and his tears were overwhelming. I really didn’t know what to do first, until I realized Mr. Griffith was standing beside me. He could have pushed me aside and taken over, but instead he chose to teach, as always. And he calmly helped me bandage EJ’s hand, and then walked him to the car for a trip to the nearest Emergency Room and some expertly applied stitches …
• • •
“This is one of my Eagle Scouts,” Mr. Griffith said proudly, as I stopped on the street to talk to him while he rang the bell for the Salvation Army a few Christmases ago. He always introduced me that way, for having three Eagle Scouts in his little troop was among his finest moments.
We couldn’t have done it without him. The three of us — his son Kevin, our friend Ron Miller, and me — were apparently the first Eagle Scouts of Troop 78. Classmates at school as well as in scouting, we received both our Eagle badges and our high school diplomas in 1968.
And as the three of us stood on the auditorium stage and had our mothers pin our Eagles on our uniforms, Mr. David Griffith, our Scoutmaster, was perhaps the proudest of all …
• • •
My fire nearly out now, I watch as the embers burn and I think of my time spent with Troop 78 at Camp Babcock-Hovey. And as I recall those precious times in my young life I feel sadness over the fact that future generations of Scouts will not be able to spend their time as we did at this haven on the shore of Seneca Lake.
But more than that, I feel sadness for the boys whose trauma and suffering from abuse by their leaders has scarred their lives forever. Some chosen to lead used their uniforms as a means to further their own desires, and no amount of monetary compensation can ever repay the damage they did.
I thank God for Mr. Griffith.