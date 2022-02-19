I think I might go take my test for a CDL,” I said to the cashier as I wheeled my shopping cart up to the cash register. “Looks like you could use a few more shipments to help fill your empty shelves.”
To say the local Dollar General store was in disarray would be too kind of a description — it was a total disaster. The shelves were nearly empty, and almost every aisle was blocked with huge carts carrying boxes and boxes of unpacked goods. Simply trying to navigate with a shopping cart was a challenge, only to find that the items in need were most likely not on the shelf.
“We didn’t get any trucks for about two weeks — nothing at all,” the young man replied with a sigh, “and then we got three trucks this week.”
“And it looks like you’re here all alone,” I offered, “no way you can stock shelves and run the cash register too …”
Life during the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, not least of all the hard-working women and men that have tried desperately to keep us supplied with all of the necessary things we’ve become accustomed to having. We’ve all heard of the problems incurred producing products, getting them delivered, and getting them on the shelves as everyone works short-handed under sometimes agonizing conditions.
Supply chain issues, they say …
• • •
“So,” I said to my big brother, “you’re finally going to retire?”
“I’m thinking I should,” he said. “I’m not getting any younger, and this virus now …”
He’d been telling me he was going to retire for a couple of years, and it sounded very much like what I kept telling Linda.
“Yes, dear,” I’d say. “I’ll retire in a couple more years, I promise …”
• • •
I was in Philadelphia when I made the decision, and as I finished my class for the employees of the United States Mint, I ended the class with a message.
“I’m going home, fellas, and not coming back out. I think it’s finally time to retire.”
It was March 18, 2020.
As I drove home that night I stopped at a few stores along the way, because my bride had told me that everyone was talking about a shortage of toilet paper. I didn’t believe it, I told her, that just doesn’t make sense. So I pulled off the road a few times and looked in the stores, and she was right, not a package of toilet paper anywhere.
Life as we had known it was changing all around us.
It’s that supply chain, apparently.
• • •
“I’m done,” my text to my big brother said the next morning. “I’m home, staying off the road.”
His reply was simple and short: “Me too.”
And so he retired, after decades of driving massive trucks throughout the northeast, he’d decided to call it a career …
• • •
For me, retirement was just a word — for I’d keep teaching my classes and doing my writing — I just wouldn’t leave home. After 20 years of traveling the highways and airways to teach my students across North America, my classes went online.
But for my brother Bruce, it meant something totally different. For him, staying home meant no more days of rising at 2 a.m. to be on the road by 4, hauling trailer loads of Pepsi-Cola from the bottling plant in Syracuse to terminals around the northeastern United States. Shuttling between Syracuse and Boston and New York and Erie and Scranton and sometimes even farther, dropping a pair of 45 foot-long trailers and bringing back two more, loaded for the return trip home with other commodities we need as much as we need Pepsi.
Nearly 3 million miles he’d traveled in those years, enough miles to get him and his truck to the moon and back over six times. And I thought I’d driven a lot …
• • •
And so we relaxed, somewhat, the two of us, having time now to chat on the phone and text each other often, just to see what the other was doing or complain about the weather. And as the virus waxed and waned, we even took a chance or two to get together for the day and look at old cars and trucks that came together for a show.
We caught up on old times, talking a lot about the years we spent together growing up, and to me it was special — having my big brother once again — the one who took me places when he could drive and I couldn’t yet.
As he told me of his daily trips, mile after mile after mile of interstate highways and smaller roads, too, of problems with loading docks and directions and nearly impossible places to maneuver a rig that stretched over a hundred feet long — and I told him of my excursions from state to state and province to province, of the companies I’d worked with and the people I’d met, of flights delayed and canceled, and hotels that were often less hospitable than desired.
“You know,” he said as we sat eating lunch at the Syracuse Nationals car show, “I told Mom years ago I was getting tired — and should retire. And she said ‘That’s not the way you were raised, we taught you to work.’”
I smiled as I remembered her, for she had told me pretty much the same thing. “It’s your job,” she said, “you go to work.”
It was our way, and the way of many of our generation, brought up by parents who had worked and sacrificed to make it through the Great Depression and the Second World War …
• • •
“I’m going back to the Ditch,” Bruce said one Sunday afternoon as we reminisced. “Part-time, to help out, they’re so short of drivers.”
The Ditch — Clinton’s Ditch Cooperative — where he’d spent thousands of hours and millions of miles working his way up to the top of the seniority list, hauling load after load of bottles and cans throughout the northeast. And after just over a year off, a year off he greatly deserved, he’s back on the road.
The supply chain needs his help.
Mom would be proud of him. I am too.