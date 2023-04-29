There’s a certain satisfaction in our daily walks — for both Brandon and me — and though he can’t express in words his joy, I see it in his wagging golden tail as we make our way once more up a quiet street or down a deserted path.
I often wonder how many miles we’ve traveled, though our footfalls are covering many of the same miles over and over again. But each mile has been a pleasure for both of us, just as it’s been for me over the years with Brandon’s predecessors, 13 dogs spread over 50 years of walks.
So we walk, my boy and me; we walk on village streets and country roads, we walk in parks and parking lots and any place we happen to be. And as we see people, they often want to pet this golden friend of mine, my Brandon, and if they ask how we are my reply is always the same — “It’s another beautiful day in Paradise.”
I call this Paradise — this land between the lakes — for people come from miles away to bask in the beauty, and we have the privilege of living here.
But today’s walk is different, for today, unnoticed by Brandon it seems, I feel sadness, and some irritation, as I hear the sounds of an excavator moving soil …
• • •
This land where we walk today was a farmer’s field in decades past, or perhaps an orchard where apples grew, and before that, an encampment of native folks who gave their name to the beautiful lake that makes the western boundary of this gorgeous tract.
Taken by the government for the good of the nation nearly a century ago, this ground, once a thriving military base, is now again a somewhat rural countryside. The pavement I follow is broken, cracked in places, but not by the tread of countless automobile tires as pavement usually is when it succumbs to the ravages of weight and weather.
This pavement has been broken from below, as the trees and grasses that were removed generations ago try in earnest to recover what was once theirs. Miniature volcanoes of earth and asphalt heaved and cracked to make way for the protrusion of roots searching for water in a desperate attempt to survive. The roadway gives forth, while the hard clay soil and shale beneath it will not.
And though the path is sometimes a bit difficult for me to walk on without a stumble, my dogs have no problem navigating the creeping vegetation, and I love seeing Mother Nature reclaim what was once hers ...
• • •
The noise is louder now, and as Brandon and I work our way westward, the beautiful blue glow of lady Seneca reflects the sun off its glimmering surface — “diamonds on the water” my bride always says. And then I see what I’ve heard, an excavator digging and scraping within a stone’s throw of the lakeshore.
They call it Seneca Lake Resorts now, this portion of Sampson State Park that’s been leased, I believe, to a developer. It started with the rebuilding of the marina, a wonderful job done to enhance the safety and accessibility for boaters and visitors alike.
And had it stopped there, I’d have been happy to see it. But it continued, with a series of prefabricated cottages made to look rustic with their log siding, sitting like ducks in a row. But despite their log façade, these ducks are not native, with their ugly air-conditioning condensers and gravel driveways sorely looking out of place. And beyond these, come row upon row of sheet metal dwellings parked side-by-side. Travel trailers, we used to call them; RVs now, perhaps. And with their gaudy paint schemes and ungainly features they sit, often with storage sheds tucked in alongside for good measure …
• • •
It’s happened before, before my time and perhaps the time of many of us left in this life. But over 80 years ago this land was dotted with makeshift dwellings and travel trailers housing the men, and often their families, of those who came out of the great depression to find work building the military bases our nation needed.
And though they lived in temporary dwellings they built somewhat permanent structures — buildings meant to last for only the length of time they felt they’d be needed — and though most of the buildings are gone, the pavement that connected them now make our walking path.
That construction was for the greater good, for the world was at war, and the longtime residents of this land did their best to tolerate the changes in their lifestyle. Property owners gave up land that had been in their families for generations, locals housed and fed the workers, government agencies stepped in to make sure that sanitation was sufficient, and the area merchants prospered by the resulting commerce.
And after more than a decade of service as a Navy training base, a college, an Air Force training base, and a hospital, the land was once again turned back to the locals, in a way, to enjoy as a park ...
• • •
Sampson State Park, our jewel in the southern end of Seneca County, a place to visit and walk and picnic and swim in the cool and sometimes downright cold water of Seneca Lake. Shared with overnight campers, those who vacation by traveling, the park has been a beautiful respite for many over the past decades.
And it still is, for some perhaps, but now only for those that enjoy the camaraderie and closeness of hundreds of neighbors and dozens of temporary metal houses that have become permanent, stationary residences, their tires no longer turning, just quietly collecting dust and cracking under the sun’s beautiful rays.
For them, the trailer owners who are escaping from their permanent homes for a bit of relaxation with scores of others, I understand. Everyone wants and needs that break from the rigors of daily life.
But for those who cherished this park as a quiet place to relax amongst Mother Nature’s beauty, the influx of pavement and buildings and infrastructure, both completed and planned, is a troubling and somewhat sickening scene. It happened before, of course, but that was as our nation prepared for war. This time it is to solely satisfy greedy purses.
So we walk, my Brandon and I — down the hill past the trailers and the sheds and the dumpsters that are trying their best to make Sampson look like a tenement city — to the beautiful lake Seneca, still in its glory despite all we’ve done to hurt her.
And just as Mother Nature has worked at breaking the concrete and asphalt poured here nearly a century ago, reclaiming what was rightfully hers, perhaps in another century this blight of flimsy structures and concrete and stone will have disappeared as well, making it truly Paradise once again.
Gary B. Xavier, of Ovid, has written over 200 “Life Lines” columns for the Times since 2002, and several of his columns have been published in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books. He also has written over a dozen textbooks; his latest, “Math for HVACR,” was published by Goodheart-Willcox Publisher. Contact him at gary_xavier@yahoo.com or PO Box 365, Ovid, NY 14521.