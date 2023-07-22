Wait,” I say, “wait … wait … wait … ”
They obey, sitting precisely at the edge of the sidewalk, right where the white stripes mark a crosswalk on Main Street.
“Wait, wait, wait …” I repeat at precise intervals, as I watch cars from both directions breeze through the crosswalk with nary a glance our way.
“Wait …” I say, then “OK,” and at that command the two golden retrievers bound forward, tightening their leashes in my hand, while I check both ways a second and third time to make sure no vehicle escaped my gaze. Brandon and Bailey briskly cross, stopping on the other side to sniff the grass between the sidewalk and the curb …
• • •
“Wait, wait, wait …” Mr. Tripp says, as he stands at the edge of the crosswalk facing us, looking both ways for traffic. And we wait, my friends and I, until he’s sure it’s clear both ways and he stands aside to let us cross as he walks to the center of the street.
It’s the crosswalk between our school and the West side of Main Street that Mr. Tripp guards, and though I could pass by him and stay on the East side of the street for a few more blocks before I cross to go home, I choose every day to cross here with my friends.
And Mr. Tripp doesn’t stop the cars, he stops us kids.
“Hi, Dave,” my friends often say as we cross, though I seldom do. It just doesn’t seem right to me to call an adult by his first name, and if I call him Dave I feel like I’ve committed a sin, right there in the shadow of the Holy Cross Church. So usually I just say hi.
I know Mr. Tripp works for the village, and I often see him and his helper Mr. Spencer working around town in their little dump truck. They take care of our village, patching potholes in the summer and shoveling coal cinders on the streets in the winter.
And they always wave and smile as they pass, but I just know I should call him Mr.
“Maybe you could call him Mr. Dave,” my father, always the conciliator, suggests when I explain my dilemma …
• • •
I think of him as we wait to cross the street, the dogs and I, at the same crosswalk he guarded faithfully so many years ago. I don’t know what the rules of the road were then, for I was not yet even a teenager. But without ever saying it, he taught us to wait for the cars, not to assume they’d stop for us, which was a good life lesson to be sure.
But now, the rules as I know them tell motorists to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk. I don’t know if that means we have to be in the middle of the street for them to stop or if they’re supposed to stop if they see us waiting to cross, so I take no chances.
So “wait, wait, wait …” I say repeatedly. And as we wait and cars breeze by, I often mutter to myself about drivers being so self-absorbed they ignore the rules of the road…
• • •
He stood there with his arms somewhat outstretched, as if trying to hold back a wave. And it was a wave, a small one perhaps, but a wave of school children waiting for him to say it was okay to cross the street.
It wasn’t Mr. Tripp any more, for he had retired, at least from crosswalk duty. It was a younger, bigger, sterner man, but even with the unlit cigar in the corner of his mouth his smile came through.
A man of few words he was, but by those big outstretched arms the children knew they couldn’t cross until he deemed it safe. And once again, just like Mr. Tripp, he taught them without saying it to wait for the cars because the cars won’t always wait for you.
I was driving by then, so I never crossed the street under his gaze. But I’d sometimes see him as I passed by and he kept the kids back from the street until it was clear of traffic. I knew him as Mr. Northrup, the sexton of the Holy Cross Church.
It was a perfect duty for him, as the crosswalk is adjacent to the church driveway. So he simply stopped whatever he was doing at the church or cemetery and made his way to the edge of the street just as the kids were coming or going.
And neither kids nor motorists would dare ignore his presence in the crosswalk …
• • •
So I think of those two men as I wait to cross, and as the cars whiz by, their drivers ignorant of my desire to cross, I think about the time that has passed since I made this crossing twice daily with my friends.
Over sixty years have flashed by in what sometimes seems an instant, but the lessons we learn as we go make it all worthwhile.
I think of Mr. Tripp telling us to wait, and I see those big arms of Mr. Northrup holding back a throng of kids as he smiles quietly and clenches his little unlit cigar between his teeth. And then I see those muscled arms holding our two sons, sons that called him Papa. I just called him Lloyd, for I stopped calling him Mr. Northrup once I married his daughter fifty-two years ago.
And I just know he’d want me to wait until it was safe to cross.