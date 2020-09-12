Labor Day — the unofficial end of summer — signaling another season come and gone, a season of pleasure for some and unbearable heat for others. I’ve always been in the first category, for I tolerate high temperatures and even high humidity quite well and don’t do nearly as good when the weather turns cold and icy winds charge headlong across the Great Lakes.
But Labor Day sends another signal through the recesses of my brain, for it means my impending September birthday.
I’ve not been a big fan of having birthdays, even when I was younger, and though my parents and my Grandma seemed to always present me with ample gifts, it meant the end of my favorite season — summer — was upon us.
It meant my return to school, a time to be both dreaded and anticipated, and in later years it meant getting our boys ready for their return to school as well. And snarled within the shopping for clothes and books and of course, new sneakers — and the fear of new classes and new teachers and a new locker combination to commit to memory — was my birthday …
• • •
Being born at the end of one decade and the start of another, as the calendar changes to a number evenly divisible by ten, so does my age. And it was unthinkable to me as a youth that I would see the end of a century and the start of a new one, for what youngster ever dreams of turning fifty. But I turned fifty as the century ended — Y2K they called it then — when the experts predicted all sorts of catastrophic events would descend on us like the proverbial plague of locusts.
And then I turned sixty, and now, of course, seventy — and decade by decade — time, as they say, marches on …
• • •
I don’t remember much about the first decade of my life — but it was good, I’m sure, or I’d certainly remember. I remember things like big parties for my older sisters’ weddings, and a trip to New York City with my sister and her new husband and my big brother, too. I remember playing a bit of baseball and liking the Pittsburgh Pirates, but when my fascination for wearing an eye patch wore off, I became a fan of the New York Yankees.
I wore an eye patch for a while — courtesy of being hit in the eye with an arrow off the bow of, yep, my big brother. That little incident meant a trip with mom to Doctor Allen’s office on Main Street, and a patch over my eye. And I remember a ride, just a bit of it, in the back of Ralph Coryell’s Funeral Home ambulance that started in front of Dr. Allen’s office when a spill from my bike left me sprawled on the sidewalk, unconscious I’m told, and my big brother — yep, the same big brother — pedaled home to get help.
But most of all I remember the little gifts Mom brought me every day when she came to visit me at Geneva General Hospital, where the sign over the entrance, as I recall, said “The doors that never close.”
Amazingly, I survived the ‘50s …
• • •
I campaigned, as only a ten-year-old can do, for John Fitzgerald Kennedy in the presidential election of 1960. He was, to me, young and good looking and a war hero and a Catholic, like me, and I just knew he’d make a great President. So I nailed his posters to nearly every telephone pole in Ovid, and I collected pennies and nickels from my classmates in fifth grade, and I stopped every afternoon to see Mrs. Miles at the Democratic campaign headquarters on Main Street to give her my donations from the day.
A decade of change, of course, for those old enough to remember. Starting, and ending, with the race to outer space, and the start of an unpopular war as well. As the saying goes, “If you remember the ‘60s – you didn’t do it right.” For the older youth of that decade rebelled, and since I witnessed it from the distance of being a bit younger, I guess I didn’t do it right.
Except at the end, when I met my bride.
We were married at the start of the ‘70s, and our boys came along a few years later. So I remember the seventies — the decade of my twenties — as being filled with joy and new experiences. I made lots of mistakes that decade, and have made many more since, too, but we survived as a new family.
And the four decades since, well, time really does fly ...
• • •
So another summer ends, and as students prepare to head off to an uncertain start, as pools are closed for the upcoming cold weather, as leaves begin to dry and change to a vibrant color other than green, I spend my waning days of being sixty-nine.
Some, I suppose, would feel depressed as age creeps upon them. Some might complain about getting older, some might whine that their best years are behind them.
For me, though, I consider what I’ve done in the decades past, I think of my mistakes, and how in most cases I learned good lessons from them. I think of our sons, who were always good boys — and the good men they are now — and their families. I think of my parents now long passed, and my brothers and sisters, all well and good. I think of the faithful companions, my furry best friends, that have been with me through all of the good times and bad; and I think of my bride — my partner, my companion, and yes, my conscience — of nearly fifty years.
And I realize, as another summer ends, that spring will soon follow and new times, new memories, new hopes and dreams will be mine. I’m definitely looking forward to another couple of decades.