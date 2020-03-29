I was afraid of him at first, the quiet man with the barrel chest and gruff voice. I had seen him around town, and around the Holy Cross church where I spent most Sunday mornings, and he never looked terribly friendly. So I was a bit afraid of him.
But we became friends after a while, for when I married his daughter he didn’t have much choice …
• • •
“Be here at 4 a.m.,” he’d say, “I want to get in the woods before daylight.”
He taught me to hunt, a pastime I never really enjoyed, but I went along to provide him company and because my new bride asked me to. I did enjoy wandering through the woods but never took pleasure in ending the life of a furry creature. So, we walked the woods, deer season after deer season, and seldom fired a shot …
• • •
Never one to warm up easily, he could count his good friends on one hand: A mail carrier, a funeral director, and a priest or two, for his life-long job was to take care of the Catholic Church and cemetery. Though his official title was Sexton — he was the grave digger — and preparing a final resting place for his congregation was his passion.
It was a chore he had begun in the late 1940s, after the war and a few years at jobs that didn’t quite suit him. He did best when left alone, for he was that type of person, and the back-breaking work of digging graves in the hard clay and shale seemed to suit him. The church had no equipment other than a pick and shovel and a wheelbarrow, so those tools became his daily companions.
And year after year, summer and winter, he patiently dug each grave. He purchased an air compressor with money from his meager salary, and used a jackhammer to help break the frozen ground during winter’s long season. But each shovelful of rock and clay still had to be removed by hand, and those muscular arms and broad shoulders showed the work they had performed. His legs suffered from pushing a spade through the hard soil, and his heart, stressed by constant exertion and his ever-present cigar, showed signs of wear as well …
• • •
“Get that rock,” he’d say, when I volunteered to help.
It was harder for him, now, to get down in the empty hole and smooth the edges, and corners were always his concern. The grave had to be perfect. Rocks always seemed to appear along an edge or a corner, and though the grave would contain a concrete vault or even just a rough pine box before the casket was lowered, every edge, every side, every corner, had to be just perfect. And though the graves — after twenty years of being dug by hand — were finally being done with a backhoe, they still had to meet his strict criteria.
So I’d get down in the hole with my shovel and do my best, with his constant direction — and his constant criticism, too — to make the grave meet his exacting standards.
I wasn’t afraid of him so much anymore, and when our sons were born that gruff persona melted into a smooth grin every time he looked at one of my boys. And they grew up riding on his lap cruising around the back yard on his Cub Cadet — never while actually mowing — and cruising with him in his pick-up truck when they went for an ice cream cone on a warm summer afternoon.
“I’ll buy if you’ll go up to the window,” he’d always say, for he still never really liked that one-on-one interaction with people he didn’t know.
And he was always there for them, for Papa Lloyd Northrup was the perfect grandfather for a pair of rambunctious, curious boys. He was there when they had their first date, he was there when they won awards at school, he was there for high school and college graduations, too. Oh, it surely took a lot of coercing and wheedling and sometimes even threatening to get him there, but he’d always show up despite his desire to never be in large crowds of people. But he was there for them, and for me, too …
• • •
“I need your help,” I said one morning when I showed up at his kitchen table. “My dad just died, and I have to go see Johnny Covert.”
Mr. Covert was one of Lloyd’s best friends, for they’d worked together on burials for decades. So we went together, my father-in-law and I, to plan the details of my father’s funeral.
After his funeral mass at Holy Cross, we buried Dad in a grave Lloyd and I had prepared together. I’d done the corners perfectly as he had taught me, and as I removed the last few shovelfuls of dirt from my father’s resting place, I was thankful I’d been taught so well. When the funeral was over and my family slowly walked away, I donned my coveralls and Lloyd and I completed our task.
I used the same shovel some 15 years later, when Lloyd, now peacefully retired after 44 years of service to the parish, helped me bury Mom beside my Dad. And just another few years after that, my shovel and I dug the grave for him, and as his grandsons helped, we laid the grave digger to rest.
If he were here with us, we’d celebrate his 100th birthday this week, and I’m betting he wouldn’t have wanted many people at his party. We all would have come anyway.