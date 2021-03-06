We played in the Saturday afternoon sun, my cousins Cindy and Debbie and me, and the day, so far, had been delightful. Being away from home had been exciting, and I was very used to being at my cousins’ house, with Grandma’s mobile home resting nearby in Uncle Jim’s back yard.
But as the sun started its downward journey through the western sky, I started to get just a little uneasy. Mom hadn’t called …
• • •
“Where are you going, Gary?”
I recognized the woman calling to me from her car, now stopped along the road where I was sitting.
“My grandma’s house,” I answered, a bit shakily, for I was already having doubts about my plan for the day.
What had started that morning, and why I’ll never know for sure, was a secretly planned walk to Grandma’s — a bit over three miles from Ovid to Ovid Center — to spend the day. It seemed doable, even for a 7-year-old. I certainly knew the way.
But less than a mile from home, just east of Ovid along the highway, I stopped to sit on a concrete culvert and eat the snack I’d taken along.
“Does your mom know you’re going?” Mrs. Kenyon asked as I stood by her window. I knew her from school — she taught first grade — and though she wasn’t my teacher it was a pretty small town.
“Sure,” I lied, gritting my teeth at not telling the truth.
So I got in her car, and though I’d been sitting at the end of her own driveway, she drove me to Grandma’s house …
• • •
Grandma was glad to see me, I’m sure, though surprised, for she had no idea I’d show up to spend the day. I loved my Grandma; she told me stories and baked the best sugar cookies ever, big ones with a raisin planted squarely on the top. Grandma’s trailer was fun to be in, with the little dining table at one end and a bench to sit on, just like a restaurant. Uncle Jim had built on a living room in back, and an enclosed porch on the front so she had lots of room.
Aunt Ruth and my Uncle Jim welcomed me as always, and it was exciting being at their house. They had a new ranch style home — pretty revolutionary in the 1950s — and it was so different compared to my house, with all the bedrooms on the main floor and the finished basement a huge recreation room. So we played all day, inside and out, but as the day wore on I wondered why Mom hadn’t called or come looking for me. Didn’t she care that I was gone?
Mom had her hands full, to be sure. I had two new little brothers — though my youngest sister wouldn’t come along for another couple of years — and four older siblings as well.
So maybe she didn’t really miss me …
• • •
It was the first time I’d ever left home alone, though in later years I’d sometimes, with Mom’s permission, of course, ride the Greyhound Bus to Grandma’s house. I’d catch the bus as it left Ovid and the driver would let me off in Ovid Center — and I’d give him 15 cents for the ride.
When Grandma bought me a brand new bike for my 11th birthday I rode it home, and then I’d pedal to her house on Saturday mornings, and if I didn’t head home before dark I’d spend the night.
Thanks to my cousins, I had another whole group of friends there, and we’d play baseball and football and hide-n-seek in the summer and during the winter we’d skate on the big pond my Uncle Jim had dug in the field behind his house. It was a great way to grow up, but as that sunny afternoon sun waned, so did my enthusiasm …
• • •
I always liked to wander, to explore, to see things I hadn’t seen before. And whether I was walking through a woodlot or thrashing through the overgrown brush in a vacant lot, my imagination ran rampant. I could be a cowboy, or a soldier, or just a lost kid trying to find his way home.
My big brother and I would walk down Bushpasture Hill to throw a line into the State pond and hope for a fish — and once or twice we walked to Hayts Corners — following the old Lehigh Valley railroad bed — and bought rabbit pellets at the Bean Brothers mill. And we never, ever, were given up for lost or abandoned by our parents …
• • •
But why didn’t Mom call, I wondered that afternoon as we played in the yard. Could she just have forgotten me? Or was she really, really, angry — though that was an emotion I’d never really seen …
• • •
It wasn’t until much later that I found out Mom had received three phone calls that morning: one from Mrs. Kenyon — who apparently saw right through my lie — and one each from Aunt Ruth and Grandma. So I wasn’t forgotten, or abandoned, or ever really in trouble — except in my mind …
• • •
“We’re going to the movies, do you want to come?” my sister Dottie called as she walked across the back yard. “Go in and wash your face, you’re filthy.”
Gee, she sounded just like Mom.
And as I ran to the house to wash my face and say goodbye, there was Mom’s car in the driveway, with her behind the wheel.
She didn’t forget me, after all. And I even got popcorn.