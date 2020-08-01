Gary B. Xavier, of Ovid, has written over 200 “Life Lines” columns for the Times since 2002, and several of his columns have been published in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books. He also has written over a dozen textbooks, his latest, “Math for HVACR,” was published by Goodheart-Willcox Publisher. He can be reached at gary_xavier@yahoo.com or PO Box 365, Ovid, NY 14521.