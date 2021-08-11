Before the politicians get completely self-righteous over Andrew Cuomo and what Leticia James’ investigation yielded, many of them could first do with a long look at themselves and their relationship with women whom they employ.
Cuomo’s despicable behavior did not occur in a vacuum; he is certainly not the first New York official to subject his female subordinates to uncomfortable situations. Chances are, he won’t be the last.
A group of seven New York State legislative employees launched the Sexual Harassment Working Group a few years ago. These women experienced, witnessed, or reported sexual harassment by former New York legislators and their staff way before the allegations against Cuomo were leveled.
Harassment, sexual or otherwise, in New York government has long been extreme and institutionalized, according to the women in the SHWG. They say it occurs in plain view and it is usually perpetuated by elected officials who have economic power over the women who work for them.
It can, and has, run rampant in the Legislature and the governor’s office where employees are not protected by a union and serve solely at the whim of their bosses.
And by the way, the behavior does not have to be overtly sexual to be harassing or create a hostile work environment.
The SHWG has championed corrective legislation and also produced a podcast that features a deep dive into the history of sexual harassment in the NYS legislature. Survivors tell their stories and how they have advocated for reform in Albany.
There was hope in 2019 that things would improve both inside and outside government when the Legislature passed — and Cuomo signed — a number of SHWG-supported measures. One created a new definition of harassment and discrimination as conduct that subjects a worker to “inferior terms” and rises to a level that is “more than petty slights or trivial inconveniences.”
It also extended from one to three years the time limit to file a harassment complaint with the state Division of Human Rights.
But still, there are loopholes. New legislation, which was passed in the NYS Senate but was not taken up by the Assembly this year, would have killed a provision that made employees of the Legislature and the governor’s office exempt from protections.
As I write this, it strikes me as a wonderment this kind of legislation is even necessary. That any employer, particularly the government, would need instruction on how to establish professional relationships and have protections for women from the men who employ them; yet somehow, they do.
But this is the culture of Albany, the same culture that allowed Cuomo to get away with his behavior.
Until now, at least.