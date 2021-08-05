One recent night in the newsroom, I was listening to the police scanner, as I do most every night as part of my job as evening editor at the Finger Lakes Times.
I heard a dispatcher send an officer out to a distraught young man who, she said, had barricaded himself in “a bedroom with a gun and intended to commit suicide by police.”
The officer responded calmly with a simple “received.”
As the event unfolded over the scanner, the officer made contact with other people in the residence including a woman who was hiding from the man in another room. The man came out, talked with the officer who diffused a situation that could have ended much differently. No one got shot and a resolution was achieved.
I wish I could say this was an unusual event, but it is not. On a regular basis, people reach breaking points, overdose, make myriad bad choices, have fights, become ill, go missing, get injured in motor vehicle and other accidents and generally find themselves facing scenarios they never expected.
Over the scanner, we hear it every day, several times a day, all day and night. People need help and first responders — police, firefighters and ambulance crews — just go.
What I have learned is that the meat and potatoes of this kind of work is not about what color matters or who we should back. It is not about rallies and protests. It’s about people who are dedicated to doing a job that most of us would balk at having to perform, and perform over and over again.
In every profession, there are bad actors, of course. We saw it with Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case, there is no denying that, and there is no excuse for it either. Raising a hue and cry can be warranted, certainly, but it never should overshadow the problem-solving and the response to emergencies that are a matter of course and the backbone of nearly all first responders.
What comes across on the scanner first and foremost is the measure of concern from the responders not for themselves, but for the people they are endeavoring to assist.
That is the reality here. I can’t speak for it anywhere else, because I don’t listen to other wavelengths. A matter of fact, I hate listening to the scanner at all. When I was at the Times the first time around, decades ago, I was a cops reporter. I don’t miss it. I become dismayed nearly always by the chatter about the latest mayhem, rage and ruin.
Conflicts, family trouble, 10 inches of water in a basement, an unresponsive person — the people on the other side of the radio deal with it all.
I listen to these mostly always calm responders and no matter what, I marvel that politics doesn’t come into play or interfere with what needs to be done.
At least I don’t hear it that way.
Louise Hoffman Broach is the Times’ evening editor. Contact her at lbroach@fltimes.com.