When I was much younger, living near Oswego in the 1950s, the term Decoration Day was used interchangeably with Memorial Day; today, it has gone out of fashion. Then we would pack a lunch and pick up my mother’s parents to decorate the graves. We would leave early and get to the cemetery near Rome, N.Y., at noon. After our brief lunch, we would find the family graves — some veterans. This was not easy as it was an old cemetery. Although my grandparents had done this more than once, there was always a sense of uncertainty about where the graves were precisely, and to me, as a child, it became an adventure to find them.
In 1968, when I went on active duty as a second lieutenant, I did not fully understand what service and loss in a war meant. At first, it seemed military service meant showing up for work daily. When I began flying, I learned that it meant hard work and dedication, and I had to commit to it in a way I had not previously. Flying opened my eyes to the demands of being a military member. It also gave me insights I had not had — that others who served experienced shared events, whether flying or being under fire during combat.
This year’s Memorial Day is a significant anniversary for me; it was 50 years ago that I flew my first combat mission. On 28 May 1973, I flew across Thailand and entered Cambodian airspace. At the time, there was a lot of pressure from the Khmer Rouge Communists in Cambodia to take over the country; it was our job to prevent that. The plan was to allow South Vietnam to achieve stability after the early 1973 cease-fire with the North. In my first month, I flew 18 combat missions.
As time passed, I became introspective.
On the early morning crew bus, I often thought about how many men had boarded the crew bus, never to return that night. I never said to anyone that I thought I might die. The mission was more important, and that was all that was important. Perhaps I was not alone in my feelings; all the troops that went into combat, no matter when or where, thought they might die. It was a thought not entertained for long. When I flew combat, I became part of that fraternity.
I am forever linked to the veterans who served. In the Civil War (1861-65), 620,000 died; in World War I (1917-18), 116,516; in World War II (1939-45), 405,399; Korean War (1950-53), 36,000; and in the Vietnam War (1965-73), 58,209.
When I was younger, I had no clue as to the real significance of Memorial Day. It is not about picnics or adventures with grandparents; it’s about honoring the men and women who have served who are no longer with us. When I flew that combat mission 50 years ago, I was lucky to return; so many did not.
We remember them all this weekend. They were extraordinary heroes.