I was in elementary school when my family got its first television in the 1950s. One of the early programs that haunted me then — and still does — was a newscast of an atomic bomb test in the Nevada desert.
The whole family watched a huge mushroom cloud rise into the sky, followed by terrifying footage of buildings being flattened from the shock wave. No sound accompanied the explosion and destruction. It was dead quiet when my father turned off the television.
Nightmares followed for months.
In the blizzard of news and commentary about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the most frightening for me has been Russian President Vladimir Putin’s implied threat to turn the war into a nuclear conflict. If that implied threat is news to you, it might be a good thing to read up on it. Then again, a generous dose of ignorance in this case might be healthier.
The consensus of most analysts seems to be that Putin is just rattling his nuclear saber and would not order a nuclear strike against Ukraine or any of the many nations implementing economic, travel and diplomatic sanctions against Russia.
I sincerely hope the analysts are correct.
But remember that just a few weeks ago the consensus was it was unthinkable Putin would even launch the invasion of Ukraine currently underway. If there’s anything we should have learned in the last decade, it’s that the unthinkable can become thinkable in a nanosecond.
While in junior high school in Jamestown we were instructed about the importance of how to “duck and cover” under our desks in the event of a nuclear attack.
Then there was the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962, an incident considered by most people the closest the world has ever come to a nuclear war. That month-long crisis over deployment of nuclear missiles wasn’t much of a discussion topic among my high school classmates in Jamestown. We were more concerned with Friday night football.
But later, our high school history teacher, a U.S. Air Force vet, walked us through how perilously close the U.S. and the former Soviet Union had come to lobbing missiles at each other.
We studied the nuclear diplomacy that had taken place, the destructive impacts of even a single nuclear warhead and a concept called MAD — mutually assured destruction. MAD essentially says if both sides have sufficient nuclear power, neither would dare fire a missile because it would trigger annihilation of, well, everything and everyone on both sides.
Unsurprisingly, mushroom clouds invaded my dreams again.
This week, my goal has been to push aside Putin’s not-very-subtle threats to focus on the amazing relief efforts launched in the Finger Lakes and across the U.S. to help the people of Ukraine. It was heartening to see Gov. Kathy Hochul sign an executive order last week forbidding the state from doing business with Russia. The order also cancels the state’s investments in Russia.
How much New York state has invested in Russia is not clear, but New York is one of 10 U.S. states with bigger economies than Russia. No wonder Russian President Vladimir Putin has an inferiority complex.
Last weekend, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman pointed out that this war has no historical precedent, in part because of the impact of social media and how the world is now so tightly knit in its communications. You might call this the TikTok war.
He also suggested the planet is participating in kind of a 21st century global stress test, forced on us by Russia’s invasion. My hope is we pass this exam without involving nuclear weapons. And our children don’t experience any of the nightmare nuclear scenarios many of us grew up with.