Ed. note: Publisher Mike Cutillo’s “Pub Chat” will return in the June 4-5 weekend edition.
As I drove into the office Friday morning, it was impossible not to notice the buzz of activity on the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus.
There were lawnmowers everywhere, prepping for a day of grass-cutting ahead of Sunday’s Commencement ceremony. A Dumpster was being dropped off on Mark Gearan Way (Pulteney Street), soon to be filled with all the stuff this year’s students left behind in the various dormitories. The normal overload of student vehicles lining streets and filling campus lots was gone.
Where am I going with this, you ask?
Let me defer to the Sustainability page on the HWS website:
“In 2007, the Colleges were a charter signatory of the American College and University Presidents’ Climate Commitment, committing Hobart and William Smith to climate neutrality by 2025.”
Gearan, then the president of the Colleges, made that bold move a decade and a half ago, back when the climate crisis was, basically, in its infancy. Good public relations? Sure. A realistic goal? Not so much.
I’m sure there is behind-the-scenes work moving HWS toward its goal of climate neutrality. To the outside observer, it’s harder to identify.
Mowers burning fuel, junk being tossed into gigantic rectangular bins bound for the landfill, dozens of bags of garbage being picked up from the various campus facilities each day — it doesn’t seem like a whole lot has changed in the last 15 years (disclaimer: I have lived about the equivalent of a par-5 golf hole from the edge of campus for 18 years, so I am witness to activity there year-round).
The point of this column is not to pick on HWS, because at least they’re trying to do something about a situation that is going to get worse — a lot worse — at some point this century, probably before we reach 2050. What goes on at the Colleges is symbolic of a much larger problem: a seemingly society-wide unwillingness to alter lifestyles for the betterment of the environment, one person at a time.
My wife and I began composting two years ago, allowing us to put out a garbage tote, on average, about once every 4-5 weeks. We recycle everything we can. We eat a plant-based diet as often as our schedules allow.
Conversely, I still drive the 1½ miles to the office roughly 99% of the time. I can offer up any number of excuses for why I don’t walk more, but then I would sound like the majority of my fellow Americans. The bottom line: I should walk more. Perhaps writing this will spur me to do just that.
New York state is being aggressive in its effort to combat climate change, but the technology needed for such a swift shift in energy usage does not appear to be as solid as it needs to be. Whether it’s a lack of batteries/charging stations to power electrical vehicles and other devices, or the long-term viability and safety of solar panels, or the habitat-altering nature of wind turbines, there seem to be no infallible solutions to weaning our world off fossil fuels.
Yet that’s what we have to do. Soon.
I encourage people to spend some time thinking about what they can change in their everyday lives to reduce waste. Then, act on it. No matter how small, it will not be insignificant. Don’t take too long, though. Our world needs individuals willing to take action now.
• • •
When “Middle Ground” debuted right after the November election, I promised to tell readers why I chose that name. I did not imagine it would be half a year later before that happened, but I also did not anticipate just how much the everyday duties in the position of managing editor would leave me so little time to write.
It’s not that hard to ascertain why I picked the name I did. Those that know me best know that I am about as neutral, politically and otherwise, as anyone you’ll meet. There are sound policy ideas put forth by both parties, and there are silly ones. However, the extremism in our political system — in both parties — and our government waste in general sicken me. Until we remedy both, it’s hard to envision what’s ahead.