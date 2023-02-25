In 2020, after Argentine soccer superstar Diego Maradona died, I wrote a column about some memories and stories from watching him play. My friend, Lisa Barrett, said, “Only you, Mike, would have a Maradona story.”
She was teasing. I think. At least it made me laugh, while forcing me to admit that it certainly was kind of an oddball story for the Finger Lakes Times.
Well, for today’s “Pub Chat” I have another offbeat subject, and this time the story includes someone Lisa knows well — her husband, Paul. Call it my Tim McCarver story.
McCarver was a very good baseball player. Primarily a catcher, he was one of only a handful of major leaguers whose playing career touched on four decades. He once led the National League in triples (a real oddity for a catcher), was an MVP runner-up once, and batted a respectable .271 for his career with 97 home runs. He was a key player on two St. Louis Cardinals World Series-winning teams, a two-time All-Star, and the preferred “personal” catcher for two all-time great pitchers — Bob Gibson and Steve Carlton.
And, he was born in Memphis, Tenn., which is where his life’s path intersected with that of Paul Barrett, former publisher of the Finger Lakes Times. Paul’s family lived in Memphis for much of his young life, and Butch Barrett — his nickname then — grew up playing Little League Baseball there. One season, he was named the Most Valuable Player, earning a special trophy that was presented to him in person by none other than Memphis’ most well-known baseball son, Tim McCarver.
It was a highlight of Barrett’s youth, and when he learned in 2012 that McCarver was going to be honored in nearby Cooperstown with the Ford C. Frick Award for baseball broadcasters, he asked me if I wanted to make the two-hour drive east to catch the event. I sure did, and all the way there Paul kept saying he hoped we’d bump into McCarver so he could see if he remembered presenting him that Little League trophy decades previously.
He was joking, of course, and I played along. “Oh yeah,” I said. “I’m quite sure McCarver remembers that moment very fondly.”
After McCarver’s playing days, he spent another three decades in the broadcast booth, waxing on about the game he loved at stops that included NBC’s “Game of the Week,” ABC’s “Monday Night Baseball,” The Baseball Network, and FOX, and setting even more standards with a mic in his hand instead of a bat — by the time he retired, he had worked a record 23 World Series, along with 20 All-Star Games. Known for his knowledge of the game’s inner workings, his relaxed storytelling style, and his wit, all of those characteristics were on full display during his 22-minute speech upon accepting the Frick award.
“Baseball,” he said. “I’ve been thrilled by it and wearied by it but more than anything else, I’ve lived it and always loved it. And I’ve been talking about it for many years, 32 to be exact.”
Paul/Butch and I were among a couple thousand folks in the stands and bleachers at historic Doubleday Field soaking up the sun and McCarver’s passionate speech. Though for all 22 of those minutes, I knew what P/B was thinking: “I have got to get to see him.”
So, after the ceremony, as most of the fans cleared out, we walked down to a gate that opened onto the field. The Hall of Famers that were in attendance were being escorted to a tent in the right-field corner, where a reception was being held, and from there, they were being loaded into cars for a parade down Main Street in Cooperstown.
We were pretty sure we weren’t supposed to be walking onto the field, but Paul said, “Let’s go until someone kicks us out.” So, we walked to the stage from which McCarver had given his speech, looking for him. He was nowhere to be found, but within a few moments, someone very closely connected to him came by, his longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck.
Not to be denied, Paul waved him over. Joe said he needed to go hand his suit coat to his wife but he would be right back. We thought it was about the most polite brushoff we’d ever heard, but Buck actually did come back and asked what he could do for us.
“We’re looking for your partner, McCarver. Have you seen him?” Paul asked.
Buck said he’d seen him headed toward the right-field reception area and asked, “Why?”
Paul, with a smirk on his face, told him the Little League trophy story and finished by saying, “I’m pretty sure Tim will remember me, don’t you think?”
Buck, true professional that is he, didn’t skip a beat. He looked Paul in the eyes and with tongue firmly planted in cheek replied: “Oh, there’s no doubt in my mind he would remember you.”
Just like I had said on the drive over.
Paul nodded, thanked him and we made our way in search of McCarver toward that little reception area. Keep in mind that we were not supposed to be on that field, but we also were not causing any problems. When we got to the tent area, we looked around and realized that we were in the company of some of baseball’s all-time great players who were chatting, snacking and sipping on drinks like your relatives at a backyard Fourth of July picnic — Johnny Bench was there, so was Rickey Henderson, and Joe Morgan, Rod Carew and Dave Winfield. There was a port-a-potty set up behind the tent, and one of the funniest moments was when the great Robin Yount came out, the door slamming shut behind him. We just got a kick out of the fact that some of the most famous — and richest — athletes in America had to use a port-a-potty just like your Aunt Ethel at your picnic.
Anyways, we two interlopers eventually were confronted by a very polite security guard who calmly asked us what our business was. I’m sure he was waiting for us to come up with some cockamamie excuse about why were on the field, but we simply said we were looking for Tim McCarver, an old friend. He said McCarver had already been whisked away in a car for the parade and that we were going to have to leave.
A little bummed because we hadn’t had a chance to use the Hall of Fame port-a-potty yet but in no way looking to cause any trouble, we left the field and never got a chance to relive Butch Barrett’s glory days with Tim McCarver. But man, did we try.
It reminded me of a movie where someone is trying to track someone else down and keeps getting close but never quite connects. The audience sees the person, or maybe like a glimpse of his shirt sleeve, but the pursuer never does.
Anyway, after a life very well lived, 81-year-old Tim McCarver — star player, renowned broadcaster, and hander-outer of childhood dreams — died 10 days ago on Feb. 16, which is what reminded me of this story.
So … what is your Tim McCarver story?