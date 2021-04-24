It was a snowy evening in Central Massachusetts. I was back home visiting family during the Christmas holiday season. I was spending time with my cousin, and we decided to make one pit stop at the local liquor store before I dropped him off at his apartment, just a few miles away. Pulling out of the parking lot of “Tom’s Package Store,” we pass a State Police Officer, he and I making eye contact as our cars passed each other. Instinctively I looked in the rear-view mirror. The officer had made a U-turn and was coming our way. Soon thereafter the red-and-blue lights flashed brilliantly. We were being pulled over.
A statuesque, confident, uniformed, broad-shouldered “Statey” approached the driver side door, deliberately yet carefully, asking for license and registration. We gave him what he asked for.
My cousin was driving. He was asked to step out of the vehicle. A series of questions were quickly presented to him. “Where are you going? To my apartment. Where are you coming from? Visiting family in Meadowbrook Village. Who is with you? My cousin Joey who is visiting from New York. What’s in the trunk of the car? A cooler.” My cousin, stoic in the face of this intense interrogation, which I could hear from inside the car, answered these invasive, probing questions, seemingly without flinching.
Apparently, having no reservations about the answers my cousin provided, the officer turned his attention to me, and I was to be interrogated, but from the front passenger seat. Rolling down my window I felt the cold winter air splash against my face. I was peppered with the same line of questioning: “Where are you going? Dropping off my cousin at his house. Where are you coming from? My parents’ house here in Fitchburg. What’s in the trunk of the car? A cooler.”
Because our stories matched, we were left to continue on our way. But not before he ran our information, to ensure there were no warrants out for our arrest. This contact lasted no more than 15 minutes, I’m guessing.
I’m not sure about you, but these encounters with law enforcement, stressful, always felt normal. For example, while pulled over I’ve been asked plenty of times “Where are you going?” or “Where are you coming from?” Answering these and other questions — such as “Do you know why you were pulled over?” — was something you just did. Nevertheless these encounters shock your system: an imposing, demanding, armed authoritative figure certainly makes me anxious, nervous. I shake. I sweat. I can’t seem to get the words out right as a result of increased anxiety. Even for a stop that lasted less than 15 minutes.
If this was a normal encounter with law enforcement, why am I writing about it 20 years later?
There was no reason for us to get pulled over. There was no reason for my cousin to get out of the car. There was no reason for him to be interrogated. There was no reason for me to be interrogated. There was no reason for us to give him our drivers’ licenses. This is what the BIPOC community — black, Indigenous and people of color — refers to as “driving while black and brown.” We were two Hispanic males in Massachusetts driving in a vehicle with New York State license plates. He assumed we were up to no good. If he didn’t, why did he pull us over?
In hindsight, that cold winter evening we could have tried to flex our rights. We had many to flex during that encounter. For example, an extremely reasonable question to ask an officer is “Am I being detained or am I free to go?” If they inform you of the latter, tell them you are leaving. If they inform you of the former, ask why you are being retained. They must articulate reasonable suspicion of a crime having been committed or being committed. If they don’t give you a reason, or if they do, another right is to invoke your Fifth Amendment. That is, you have the right to not answer any questions asked of you by law enforcement. If an officer asks for permission to search your vehicle, the Fourth Amendment affords you the right to respond, “I do not consent to search or seizure.” In addition, ask the officer for their name and badge number. Remember those details. Ask for a supervisor if you believe you might have better luck convincing the supervisor you are being illegally detained. Ask for the supervisor’s name and badge number. Remember those details. And always, be prepared to record your encounter with law enforcement. That’s your First Amendment right.
Unfortunately there is no guarantee an encounter will go as you hope just because you flex your rights afforded you by the Constitution. You may be forced to step out of your car; your property and possessions may be searched and seized; you may be forced to hand over your driver’s license. Your outcome could be even worse. Just look at recent headlines across the country.
This summer I had a phone conversation with a New York State Police officer who insisted that I had to provide him my driver’s license and registration without him articulating any reason why I was pulled over. He told me that if I didn’t provide it I would get arrested and my vehicle towed.
BIPOC who make contact with police are in a no win situation, frankly. In numerous Facebook posts about these deadly encounters, responses include “Just do what the cops ask,” that is, to comply. There is no guarantee that complying will ensure the situation ends well. To learn more, refer to an April 19, 2021 article in “The Atlantic” titled “Compliance Will Not Save Me,” written by Ibram X. Kendi. In this article we learn of fatal encounters at the hands of law enforcement for those who comply. Remember Philando Castile? Compliance is not a solution.
Where do we go from here? As I see it my cousin and I should have gotten pulled over because we were going to do something illegal or did something illegal. And if we were pulled over for a reason (and not a pretext, like having an obstruction dangling from our rear view window, to dig deeper into where we are going, where we are headed) the approach taken by law enforcement needs to guarantee our rights are protected. This is the oath every one of them swore to uphold. Until this happens, these encounters I have with police are going to be anxiety ridden, stressful, traumatic, with the likelihood that the encounter is not going to be in my favor, despite having done nothing wrong. Like so many others, I may even get killed just for driving while brown.