Joseph, or Joe, pretty easy. While my last name looks easy too, the correct pronunciation is la-tee-mere. (The last syllable requires you to roll your “r”s in order to say it correctly. Give it a try.)
Niamh (nee-ev)
Through college essays I’ve come to learn that there are many who have struggled with their names being mispronounced, particularly first names. It’s an essay I’ve read over and over again. It starts out with the young person wanting us to know the correct way to say their name: Josue (jo-swey), De’Von (DAY-von), Tsion (See-en), Xinyi (SIN-gee). The writer then brings us to a place like elementary school, that first day of class, when the teacher would read off the names of their new students. In this exercise to associate names with faces, the child sits there, anxious, knowing their name is probably going to be pronounced incorrectly. And it is. The teacher struggles, attempting more than one version while the student, embarrassed, closes their eyes, wishing they could just make themselves disappear. Angry over this scenario happening over and over again, throughout school, part-time jobs and co-curricular activities, they take this anger out on their parents. Parents and family members patiently inform the child the meaning behind their name. It doesn’t help. They wish they had a different first name. Xinyi considered legally changing it.
Yael (ya-el)
Some of these students, like Xinyi, cope with the hurt by turning the mispronunciation of their name into a game. She keeps a running list of the way her name is said incorrectly. Xinyi says she has up to 70 variations stored on her iphone. Classmates are pulled into the fun, choosing to nickname her one of these variations, and interchange them frequently.
Xiomara (see-oh-MAR-uh)
At some point, the student comes to embrace their name. Through the essay we learn its meaning. Xin means heart. Yi is the first character of her parents’ hometown, Ipoh, Malaysia. Some cultures name their child after the day of the week they were born (Ghana), after Saints (Christians) and after tribes, animals and landscapes (Native/Indigenous/First Nations). Slowly, they begin to understand the beauty behind their name. The essay concludes with the student owning their name, meaning, origin, spelling and saying. They look forward to helping others pronounce it correctly. It’s a lovely ending to a college essay.
Joaquin (wah-KEEN)
There is much we do to help mitigate these negative experiences of our students, clients, customers and patients whose names we mispronounce. One is to utilize a tool used by university registrars. Students are prompted to provide via an online system a phonetic spelling of their name. This entry is shared with others, particularly those managing Commencement. An example of this tool can be found at https://www.cmu.edu/hub/registrar/docs/phonetic-spelling-instructions.pdf
Rut (root)
Another tool available is via https://cloud.name-coach.com/. Through this portal the individual makes an audio file of their name. A friend of mine has the link to the audio file at the end of her email signature. If clicked, you hear Yamilet (ja-me-let) say her name for us. She also drops the link to the audio file in Zoom chat.
https://chinese.yabla.com/chinese-pinyin-chart.php offers a vocabulary chart and video to help us pronounce Chinese letters.
Mahlet (ma-hah-LEE)
As hiring managers we can ensure the persons hired across the entirety of the organization reflect the cultural diversity of those we serve. Cultural familiarity of our staff members allows for greater cultural competency in the workplace, including how names are pronounced.
Eos (AE-ohs)
Finally, we can always just ask for help from the individual whose name we are attempting to pronounce. “Hi there. Can you help me pronounce your name? It’s important that I say it correctly.” According to Xinyi, intention matters and goes a long way in avoiding embarrassing situations.
Cian (KEE-an)
Some of our names, while easy to pronounce, have significance and meaning. The same is true of those names we have a hard time saying. Let’s do our fair share to help those whose names have meaning embrace it by way of our recognition and respect for it.
Aailaya (ah-lay-a)
* For this article I interviewed Xin Yi Looi (loo-E) Ng (ung), a high school junior attending Escuela Secundaria Universidad De Puerto Rico.