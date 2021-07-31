Late June 1998 I moved to Geneva from Foxboro, Massachusetts. I had been working at Northeastern University and commuting into Boston on the commuter rail, but an opportunity presented itself at Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Office of Admissions and I remember looking Geneva up on a map prior to driving to town for my interview. I remember thinking, “Man, is that place off the beaten path.” Arriving after sunset, my visit would find me staying at the Ramada Inn and visiting campus the following day for my interview. Honestly, I didn’t see much of town prior to leaving, so when I accepted the position, it was on the belief that despite the community being much smaller than where I was from in New England, it would benefit me professionally and personally. I was right.
Through my experiences at HWS I would come to understand the importance of community-service in building and sustaining town-gown relations. The positive impact HWS has on the city of Geneva and its residents through community service and the Geneva Scholarship Association, which provides large amounts of funding to Geneva High School graduates, including my daughter, is vital.
Given Hobart lacrosse’s history, I would come to fall in love with the sport. How many fans of a game can say they drove five minutes to see their home team play against Duke, Denver, UMass, West Point, Syracuse, Cornell, Michigan and so many others, at legendary Boswell Field? From 2005-18 I formed my own summer pickup league, Finger Lakes Lacrosse League (FL3). I am honored to have played against local current and former collegiate players, including many who went through Geneva High School.
The diversity of the city of Geneva was always important to me. When my children went through the Geneva City School District, I was always struck by how much more diverse our students were than those in nearby City School Districts.
This diversity led to me enjoying a variety of food from the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America, through Latino Fest and through Mexican, Puerto Rican and Dominican restaurateurs. Marching through the streets and congregating nearby Geneva Police Department to protest violence against the BIPOC community was made possible by the active Black and African American community in town. Ganondagan State Historic Site allowed me to understand “The People of the Longhouse,” the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. In awe of their culture, history and language, I would come to take the lead in planning and executing Native American Heritage Month at the University of Rochester.
Living in the Finger Lakes has provided lots of opportunities to appreciate all that the area and surrounding communities offer. During my time in the area the vineyard industry exploded, the same recently for the beer brewing business. Downtown Geneva became “a thing,” with investments from the state of New York and entrepreneurs who invested in pubs, restaurants and stores that make visiting downtown exciting. Seneca Lake continues to provide a beautiful backdrop to our city, with investment in the pier, the waterfront nearby the Ramada, and the Ramada itself. As I write this for my monthly column there is construction underway meant to establish a greater connection between downtown and Seneca Lake.
CMAC, 16 miles west, is a dream come true for concert-goers, which I am. I can’t tell you how many concerts I attended there. The sun setting in the distance while The Tragically Hip, Foreigner, Lionel Richie, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Bush performed was absolutely picture-perfect.
Today, I find myself, after 23 years in Geneva, back in Massachusetts, specifically Mount Hermon, a small town east of Greenfield, and less than an hour from where I grew up, Fitchburg. I find Western Mass to be hip and accepting of differences. I’m not sure how often I’m going to be writing for the Finger Lakes Times from here on out, but I will do my best to stay in touch.
Lucky for me I kept my rental property on North Main Street, which will be a reason for me to return. Until I do, I wish the people of Geneva and Finger Lakes a wonderful and safe rest of summer.