Look, if you had one shot, or one opportunity, to seize everything you ever wanted, in one moment, would you capture it or just let it slip?”
I receive countless requests to speak with high school students. Topics educators like me discuss vary, yet one of my favorite topics to address with younger students is the manner in which to navigate high school that leads to a variety of positive outcomes after graduation.
When I’m about to be introduced to a room full of students and parents as a motivational speaker, I’m full of butterflies. I have a case of the jitters, for I know I have one shot to leave a lasting impression on my audience. Speaking to a crowd of high school students is difficult, period. They are full of distractions, including each other, their devices, the homework they didn’t complete the night before.
Motivating and inspiring students to think long and hard about the decisions they make, inside and outside of school, takes capturing and keeping their attention during the allotted time I have with them. My presentation can be as short as 45 minutes or as long as an hour and a half. Why should 14-18 year olds listen to me? As I grab the microphone to begin speaking, I can see they are asking themselves “Who is this guy, and what’s so special about him that he’s here in my auditorium talking about a topic already addressed by my administration? Shouldn’t I be doing something different with my time?” Knowing these are the questions students are asking themselves as I’m being presented encourages me to have my game on from the jump. I begin by reciting Eminem:
“Yo
His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy
There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti
He’s nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready
To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgettin’
What he wrote down, the whole crowd goes so loud
He opens his mouth, but the words won’t come out
He’s chokin’, how, everybody’s jokin’ now
The clocks run out, times up, over, blaow”
From their stare, I see I have their attention. This is not what they expected, definitely not from an admissions officer. I’m in front of them talking about a topic on which I have authority, someone with a legitimate message to share. And whether it’s a New York high school in Long Beach, Queens, the Bronx, or Rochester, the message is clear: Colleges and universities have expectations of high school students as they navigate grades 9-12.
Expectations include active participation inside and outside of the classroom (family responsibilities included), dedication to academic responsibilities, such as completing homework and being prepared for the next day’s class. The rumor still exists that junior year is the most important year of high school. “No,” I tell my audience, “all years are important.”
And while they may not navigate high school perfectly, there are lessons to be learned by hardship. “Embrace sharing what you have learned about overcoming obstacles in your personal statement or through an admissions interview,” I tell them. In addition, compassion and empathy matter, a lot, especially during a pandemic. With standardized testing becoming less used by institutions of higher education (see FairTest.org), scores are being replaced by Making Caring Common (Harvard Graduate School of Education). Community service and volunteering, staying after school to tutor others and coming in early to be a resource to a teacher(s) are examples of supporting others. It’s the idea that we never exist in this world in a silo, we live among each other, and we make the world a better place by supporting those around us, in high school, in college, in the military, at work. I also tell students that relationships with teachers are important. These are the folks who they will ask to write recommendations for internships, part-time jobs, and college, on their behalf.
“Code switching” allows me to connect with those in front of me. Incorporating Spanish into my speech only underscores part of what I tell them (see The Power of Bilingualism). Personalizing what I say also creates a connection. An example includes how my swagger changes as I walk from Harlem 125th Street to Spanish Harlem on 106th Street to the Upper East Side on 96th Street, all very different neighborhoods. Incorporating a dance move or two by Michael Jackson, or reciting a verse from “El Cantante,” Hector Lavoe, I can see I have my audience’s full attention. Talking about contemporary issues, such as inequities in education, the criminal justice system, housing, and health care, to name a few, speaks to future educators, lawyers, judges, social workers, public policy, urban planners, health care professionals, in front of me.
Like Eminem’s character in this particular song, “Lose Yourself,” I have one shot to make a first impression. And so do high school students who are trying to find their way to a variety of outcomes during and after high schools.