Typologist Charles Hamilton Smith described the “woolly-haired tropical type” as the lowest of all types of people.
In LatinX culture there is a term for having bad hair. It is “pelo malo.” When I was a kid, my hair was what one would consider “nappy,” hair that was a mix of Don King and Buckwheat of “The Little Rascals.” I kid you not. Because of its texture, I could not for the life of me grow an afro; actually there was not much I could do with it except try my best to part it down the middle (mid-80s) or get a “high top fade” (1990s). Popular hairstyles during my childhood and teen years, such as the feathered look, the slick back quiff (think Johnny Depp) and shoulder-length hair were not at my disposal.
In 2018, Chastity Jones claims employees took back her job offer because she refused to cut her dreadlocks.
One day we went as a family to get our hair done. The hairdresser, upon me sitting in their chair, asked what style I was seeking, to which I responded “like Tony Danza’s hair.” To me, at the time, he was the most handsome guy on TV. (Eric Estrada, who also had great hair, came in a close second.) As soon as the hairstylist put the comb in my hair, I remember them saying “This is not going to happen.” I also remember trips to my barber during elementary and middle school. Every visit, Dick (shout out to Dick’s Barber Shop) would try to put a comb through my hair in an effort to cut it evenly. He (and I) just resorted to using a brush instead, it brought control to my uncontrollable hair.
Slave traders would shave the heads of their property to help erase their cultural identity.
At the State Pool neighborhood kids would wonder why my hair looked dry after I came out of the pool. Behind me, while we queued up at the diving board, I could see them out of the corner of my eye staring at my hair, like it had magical powers. Every now and then kids would make fun of me, touching it without my permission.
By the 1960s and 1970s the afro became a symbol of Black Power!
Starting in high school I started to cut my hair shorter and shorter, and after college I decided to start shaving my head which is how I wear it today. While my hairline has receded over the years, I could grow my hair if I wanted to, but honestly I grew to enjoy the look embraced by The Rock, Michael Jordan, Vin Diesel, Dave Chappelle and so many other men of color who embraced the same look.
Given my sensibilities, I often think about what it’s like to feel rejected because of a personal trait or feature that isn’t considered beautiful. Hair straighteners, weaves, skin lighteners and other products are purchased by those who reject themselves. My mom fell into this trap: she purchased Alberto 405 for me, small little plastic vials of whatever-it-was that I put in my hair. I remember rubbing it in, thinking it would somehow make my hair less wiry. It didn’t work. In his autobiography Malcolm X described the painful process of using lye to straighten his hair. The style he sought was called a “conk,” made popular by Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Fats Domino, James Brown, and many other artists. Like Malcolm I would come to understand that I was chasing a look that didn’t belong to me.
Products created to straighten our hair are meant to reinforce that kinky hair is unattractive.
Recently my granddaughter who is in 8th grade texted me about a friend of hers who was touching her hair and saying how “it’s all messed up,” who is “always talking to me about straightening my hair.” This was my granddaughter’s first experience being told that her beautiful curly hair was unacceptable. My counsel to her was to tell this friend that “you are not a pet in a zoo to be touched” and that she should “keep her opinion of your hair to yourself.”
Dreadlocks and cornrows are not allowed in a Kentucky school.
Another term in LatinX culture is “mejorar la raza,” which means to improve the race. Having lighter skin and having good hair are features that are meant to advance our community. I reject such a notion. Despite our personal traits and features not appearing on the cover of magazines, in telenovelas or by people who read us the nightly news, we must love our differences and the differences of others. By trying to fit in we are trying to “whitewash” ourselves. Love yourself. Be yourself. And to my granddaughter: I love you just the way you are.
