Joe Latimer (he, him, his) is Assistant Dean for Enrollment Diversity and Outreach in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at the University of Rochester. A resident of Geneva since 1998, he is a member of Vamos Geneva 2030, a collaboration between members of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, the Geneva City School District, and citizens of the greater Rochester community. The efforts of the membership are meant to empower the local Spanish speaking community through a variety of activities. “¡Mira!” runs on the last Saturday of every month. Contact him at Joe.Latimer18@gmail.com.