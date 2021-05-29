We who live in Central New York are blessed with so much, including our lakes and the many agri-businesses that dot their shores. How many of us have looked at a map of the many wineries available and plotted out our destinations for the day? It’s lovely to spend a sunny afternoon going from one winery to another. As I stare out into the vineyards and marvel at their magnificence, I often wonder about the “non-immigrant foreign workers” who, mostly unseen by us, toil the land, for our benefit. For this column I decided to learn more about them.
First and foremost, there is this:
“Section 218 of the Immigration and Nationality Act authorizes the lawful admission into the United States of temporary, nonimmigrant workers (H-2A workers) to perform agricultural labor or services of a temporary or seasonal nature. Before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) can approve an employer’s petition for such workers, the employer must file an application with the Department’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA) stating, among other things, that there are not sufficient workers who are able, willing, qualified, and available, and that the employment of aliens will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of workers similarly employed in the U.S.” — https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/agriculture/h2a (I’m not a fan of the word “aliens’ to describe people,” by the way).
From one vineyard operator, I learned their H2A workers arrive in early February. Upon arrival, they start trimming the grape vines, then move on to tying vines in spring and then general vineyard maintenance from May through September which includes maintaining the trellis (lowering and raising catch wires as the vines/leaves grow to allow airflow through the vine) weeding, cluster thinning, suckering and finally harvesting the grapes in the fall. These workers remain through the growing season, which ends with harvest (end of October/early November). Because these migrant workers return year after year, there is very little training needed. Per Section 281, housing (in Geneva), an hourly wage, a vehicle and reimbursement for gas is provided.
While this operator employs all men, who travel from Central America, there are husbands and wives and their children who come to the area to work. To learn more about these families, particularly their children who arrive in town, I contacted the Agri-Business Child Development (ABCD) of Geneva. According to its website, ABCD is “a non-profit provider of high quality culturally and linguistically diverse child development services for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, Agri-Business Child Development ensures that each child receives comprehensive educational, health and social services.” (https://www.abcdny.org/). Children of local agricultural workers, as well as migrant and seasonal farm workers, are eligible to attend ABCD of Geneva. According to Alejandra Ortega, ABCD Development, director of community relations, there are 37 children who attend ABCD, Geneva. The site employs 20 staff members. Some students come from as far as 45 minutes away, but most live in Geneva. A culturally and linguistically appropriate classroom experience includes embracing the language of the children and families. A child’s maternal language is vital for these students, their identity and culture. Therefore many of the teachers are bilingual. Primarily language at home is nurtured via bilingual books and signage in the schools.
The classroom experience includes a great deal of cultural awareness. Experiences also are inviting, fun and safe. Materials used are reflective of the cultural backgrounds of the students. Parents feel very much included in their experiences because their primary language is the method of communicating with them. They feel their voices are heard and confirmed. A typical school day includes breakfast, lunch and post-nap snack. The day starts between 7:30-7:45 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. Given the seasonal nature of work of their parents, children migrate from one ABCD center across NYS (there are 13) or they enroll in similar kinds of centers across the nation.
Alejandra told me she feels like she’s the luckiest person in the world, given the love she has for her job and the families and children they serve. Like Alejandra, I feel lucky that we have a committed group of workers who travel far from home to support our agri-business economy.
So, the next time you are seated at a winery, enjoying a glass of wine and the beautiful view of the vineyard with the lake in the background, hoist your glass and give a toast to these men and women who toil the fields, and ABCD, Geneva, for caring for and educating their children when doing so.