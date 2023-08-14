Even if you don’t live in Lyons, you may find this interesting as we struggle with a vote on a big project. Our experience may help you in ensuring your local school does a good job.
Recently, Waterloo had two close school budget votes. For those who feel their vote doesn’t matter, their first budget failed by eight votes. Amazingly, it failed again the second time — by only one vote, 296-295!
We folks in Lyons are fairly docile when it comes to school budgets. I can’t recall the last one that failed, but I do sense some restlessness about this NO COST CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT! Why?
I’ve talked with people in town and heard their concerns: 1) Albany has too much control, 2) our school is doing a poor job in state rankings, 3) $55 million is too much for our little town and our school taxes will go up, and 4) how can we be sure the state will cover their 98% of the cost; might they default and leave us stuck with the bill?
When I first heard of this project, I was ready to oppose it for similar reasons. In the past, I haven’t exactly been a friend of our school after some bad experiences with the previous superintendent, Mr. Putnam. I even voted NO on the last budget in hopes of sending a message that we need more community involvement.
How do I plan to vote on this $55 million project: YES! Please let me share some reasons why I support this effort:
1) I gave them a chance to supply more info. I contacted a school board member and asked about the project. A meeting was arranged with Mr. Barr, our superintendent, to answer questions. It was a good meeting, and he was eager to answer questions and clearly believed in the project. While I wasn’t happy with some answers, I had to admit the project would be paid for with no additional tax assessments. No additional staff was required as part of the project. There were expected efficiencies: By replacing old lighting and very old HVAC equipment, it would about cover utilities for the new spaces. And, New York state — in recent memory — has never defaulted on promised project aid.
2) I also focused on what this vote was about: our community getting a lot of money to make some nice improvements to our schools. I still don’t like the control teachers’ unions and administrative professional organizations have in Albany, or the poor teaching job we seem to have locally, but this vote is not about those items.
3) The school hosted a public forum Aug. 8 to answer questions, and I was happy to see Mr. Barr answer impromptu questions from folks attending. Everything presented reinforced the message of no new taxes and the benefit this would have for our community. Visit https://www.lyonscsd.org/domain/427 to learn more about the Aug. 8 forum material.
4) Lastly, I was shocked to learn how poorly Lyons has done in the last five years in getting building aid from Albany. Other schools in Wayne County have received over $150 million, while we only got $400,000 (that is one-quarter of 1%). It’s clear past school leadership wasn’t doing their jobs and working to improve our community.
Some still aren’t happy more project details haven’t been provided, how it was announced, the overall timing, or how voting is to be done. We elect everyone on our Board of Education. Please remember, they voted unanimously to approve what district staff recommended. You may wish to ask them about these items and reconsider who you are voting for in the next election.
On Aug. 30, this vote is about taking advantage of a great aid package and making some nice improvements to our school. It’s an opportunity to move Lyons forward and believe in a better future for our community.
I encourage you to vote YES.