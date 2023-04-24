Free speech is trending in the wrong direction, especially for a self-identified WEM (White European Male).
How many alarms did that sentence just set off?!
Let me ask: How much would it bother you if it was written by a Black female? Does it bother you as a Black female reader? Did it hurt your feelings? How much of that can we allow? Should the publisher worry what that sentence will cost in subscribers and bad publicity?
If you were a fact-checker, is it accurate? How about if you’re a WEM, or if you’re currently in college or retired?
Limit speech based on the speaker or a vote from listeners? I’m a computer programmer: Should my column thoughts cost me my regular job?
I remember how free speech was described back in the ’70s. The classic rule, “You can’t yell fire in a crowded movie theater.” In other words, don’t put lives in immediate danger; besides that, say what you wish. Others don’t have to agree or listen.
In college, I recall a political science class on the Soviet Union. Why don’t they have a guarantee of free speech? The reply, “Yes, their Constitution does protect free speech. But, if you say something the government doesn’t approve, you must be mentally ill or terribly misinformed. Others need to be protected from your ideas. You’ll get psychiatric treatment or re-education.”
Imagine that!
I didn’t give it a thought until recently. Our growing list of dangerous topics: global warming, covid, transgender and gender change, abortion, bail reform, LBGTQ+, race. Bad enough they cause disruptions in family and friend relationships, but it goes to another level when if affects your ability to work and support your family. Those are hard consequences.
Many like the ‘take a vote’ approach. If people don’t like it, it should be censored. Punish the writer as counterculture. Let’s be humble and not think we now know best.
Free speech allowed the first abolitionists to condemn slavery and women to demand the right to vote. We don’t have to like what others say. Feel free to counter their thoughts, but don’t strangle them.
Forces in political power like to control the dialogue. Censorship by companies being influenced by the government is a terrible idea. Do you like computers at Facebook or Twitter censoring you?
Let me give you a pretty good guess at what happens. There are millions of posts every hour, impossible to check for human beings. Programmers, following instructions from their bosses, write complex filters that scan for words and phrases. Your post is scored and categorized. It also checks your past posts and their scores.
If you’re categorized as a LWL (Left Wing Lunatic), it’s more likely to handle your potential radical post by showing it only to a few LWLs among your friends (can’t do much damage there). If you weren’t already categorized as a LWL, it might show it to friends categorized as LWL first and wait for responses. If you get a lot of ‘likes’, bingo, you’re now a LWL. If it doesn’t generate likes, it’s probably OK to other friends. But, it might increase your score as a potential LWL and affect future posts.
These computer algorithms are hard to test. Just a small bug might really boost your score, but you don’t even know that. Your ideas disappear.
To move forward, we need to hear and engage opposing perspectives. Maybe we can learn from past philosophers.
For less than a dollar you can download the “Dialogues of Plato.” Perhaps you can google how the conflict of the thesis and anti-thesis creates the synthesis — a good thing. Imagine that!