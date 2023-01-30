As a middle-class White guy talking to a mostly similar audience, we probably shared this belief: Bad cops are only 1% of all police officers, just a few bad apples. Don’t trust criminals for an honest perspective.
Like many, I’d never been arrested. My interactions with police were traffic tickets. They were polite and courteous. But then I started a sequence of over 45 arrests. Far from one out of 100, I’d say almost two out of every 10 were bad cops.
I have no personal vendetta toward police. My motivation was family rights. My method was peaceful nonviolence and being willing to risk arrest. You can see an arrest captured on video at www.AKidsRight.Org.
I wore a coat and tie, quiet, didn’t bother anyone, and always was courteous to police. They’d ask me to stop my activity, but I’d keep going until they’d make an arrest. I was cooperative, didn’t resist.
Some bad incidents:
• Left in hot patrol car: A tough pat-down of my private parts, handcuffs very tight, engine off, windows up, hot/humid sunny day. The officers stood around outside having a friendly chat as I baked.
• I’ll beat you: This was a scary one. The guy became incensed. He wasn’t going to arrest me and wanted me to stop my actions. In an area with limited visibility, he shook me so hard my shirt tore. Slammed me up against a wall. Said he’d hurt me and claim to be acting in self-defense. Luckily, a good cop happened by and defused him.
• False statement: My public defender showed me the “Accusatory Instrument,” a sworn statement from the cops describing the nature of my crime. They said I was involved in disorderly conduct and causing a public panic. We couldn’t believe it. We challenged it with the judge and it was dismissed.
• Sign this: A cop said, “I’ve read your rights and you declined to answer questions. Just sign this acknowledgment.” I read the paragraph. What it actually said was I’d been read my rights, didn’t ask for an attorney, and agreed to answer questions. How often does that succeed?
• “DA wants $1,500 bail”: I heard that as I was being arraigned. As we’re driving to jail, the deputy called the DA’s office from the patrol car. He said, “I just told the judge you guys want $1,500 bail for Murtari. Please make sure you confirm that amount.” Maybe he thought I wouldn’t hear or understand from the back seat. I had a great public defender who followed up with the judge and the DA’s office. Charges dismissed.
Many of my arrests occurred in Syracuse. I never paid bail. Got to spend time with Black men in jail and talk. None complained about being arrested for a crime they actually committed, but what rubbed them the wrong way were bad cops piling on with extra stuff.
I was lucky. With my background, the judge might believe what I say — but for them, no chance.
Surprised by all this? I certainly was. It affirmed my faith in what our Constitution declares: You are presumed innocent until convicted by a jury of your peers. That protects all of us, including civil unrest, when bad actions are caught on video.
But the police don’t bear all the blame. We all do! Watching a TV show and cheering when they “break the rules” and nail the bad guy. We’re happy when a cop takes on the additional roles of judge, jury, and executioner.
And yes, I met a lot of very good police officers, easily the majority of my interactions. They did their jobs and treated me with respect as a fellow citizen.
How do we improve policing? More on that in a later column. But for now, let’s all recognize we have more than a few bad cops and we need to remove them.