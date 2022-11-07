We learn from life experiences and get smarter as we age — hopefully!
Here’s a perspective from my duty as a jet instructor pilot for our Air Force. I’ll admit it took me years to learn this crucial life lesson: Make a decision!
Like those who’ve taught kids to drive, I sat in the right seat, side by side with a student of no experience. My vehicle, a T-37, had a few more buttons, gauges, and controls — and moved a lot faster!
For student drivers, parallel parking is a big obstacle. The toughest hurdle for a potential jet pilot is making timely decisions. Most could learn the individual maneuvers. The challenge was stringing them together for an entire flight, from takeoff to landing. The biggest problem in making decisions: a lack of complete information. Beginning to sound a lot like life?
Oh, another key factor: the clock ticking. A jet is going somewhere pretty fast. A hesitating student is a passenger who lost control of the destination. A few seconds is the difference between a good landing or a missed approach, recovering from an emergency or making it worse. Do you feel the speed in your life? Most do not.
We’ve all asked: Should I ask this person out? Is it time for me to end this relationship? Time to quit my job? Many struggle for weeks, months, or even years deciding. Why?
Well, you don’t have all the facts, you need a few more questions answered, and, most importantly, you don’t want to screw up. It’s easy to see why a pilot doesn’t have much time. But why do you think you do?
The illusion of speed. On an airliner, you put your seat back and relax. Do you feel you’re moving at 500 mph? I flew a T-38 supersonic, and other than the mach indicator showing over 1.0, I could have been sitting still.
Move that jet close to the ground and speed is obvious, as terrain is rapidly changing. It can be scary. It’s hard to get back once you pass something. Be ready, think ahead, decide! Now, try to feel the speed in your life.
You’ve been thinking for months about changing jobs or a relationship. During this time a perfect job match was present for a few weeks, but is now gone. The potential soulmate that was out there met someone else, and is now gone. The personal terrain around us, jobs and people, is changing constantly — opportunities present themselves and are then GONE! When will another appear?
Don’t worry about a mistake or regrets. What did I tell students back then (and have to remind myself even now): Analyze the situation, make a timely decision, and act. Don’t become a passenger. That jet (your life) is moving quickly.
And please, please, please: no regrets. We certainly have friends/relatives who are always reliving something from their past. “If only I had done this … ,” or “If only my parents had done that … ”
If only …
Other than lessons learned, keep looking forward to life, not a dead past.
It’s easy to wear out this analogy or take it too seriously. One last thought: Don’t feel like you have to jump to action. Enjoy the journey. A lot of a pilot’s time is in straight and level flight, watching the gauges, but enjoying the tremendous view. Love and cherish that part of your life.