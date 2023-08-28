I normally try to follow science. Some feel facts will let you make a good decision about Biden and Trump. I’m not so sure, especially of the facts.
I enjoy history, including that of the ancient Roman Empire. May I recommend: the “Complete Works of Cassius Dio,” which spans the founding of Rome, the formation of the Republic, and the creation of the Empire, up until AD 229. Over 2,200 pages and available on Kindle for only $1.99! Dio wrote more than 2,000 years ago, and unlike the recaps we get in history class, his is not boring! Political intrigue, family ties, greed, and scandal. Nothing new in Biden vs. Trump. Each is seriously flawed, but their fervent followers demonize opposition and are blind to issues with their guy.
We know the long line of accusations against Trump. Most media seems eager to call those to our attention. More difficult to hear about signs of dementia in Biden and influence peddling by his son, Hunter.
Biden was Obama’s VP and knew his political career was over. Hillary would win in 2016; he wasn’t expecting any jobs. Family matters? Can’t blame him for wanting to help his wayward son. Bring him on trips, and if foreigners think they can get favors by throwing money at him, what’s the harm? If some money comes back to the rest of the family — well, a lot of politicians get rich after serving in office, so why couldn’t Biden?
Maybe as you read the preceding paragraphs all you thought about were negative examples from Trump’s history. Gotcha! So easy to have a blind eye.
Family also matters for Trump. I voted for him in 2016 and ’20. I felt he was an effective president, and I liked his policies, but it’s OK if you disagree. His arrogance and a really bad case of potty mouth turn off many — now, including myself. He’s got smart kids, and I’m sure they tried to get him to tone it down, but to no effect.
Any Republican should take serious note that his family isn’t helping with his campaign. It appears they’ve had enough, and I can’t blame them.
As Dio recorded the Roman transition from Republic to Empire, reflect on these quotes from 2,000-plus years ago that still have meaning today: “They were no longer capable of concord … for it is impossible for an unadulterated democracy that has grown to acquire domains of such vast size to have the faculty of moderation.
“ … drawbacks are found in every democracy: the more powerful, desiring first place and hiring the weaker men, turn everything continually upside down … We’ve been fighting among ourselves for an inconceivably long time. The cause is the multitude of men and the magnitude of interests at stake. The men are of all sorts in respect to both race and nature and have the most diversified tempers and desires.
“ … business began to be transacted more often with concealment and secrecy … if anything is made public, it’s distrusted because it can’t be proved. It’s suspected that all speeches and acts are to meet the wishes of the men at the time in power and of their associates … Nearly everything is reported in a different form from what really takes place.”
Bad trends today? The use of fact-checking, public policy, technocrats, or simple differences of opinion to limit free speech or to control social discourse — it’s censorship! More use of emergency declarations and executive orders to bypass what many feel is a deadlocked legislative process — the Romans appointed a dictator to get things done!
Let’s avoid those paths and keep this quote from Dio in mind: “If we were to review all the calamities that might befall a nation, it would be most unreasonable for us to fear dissensions which are the outgrowth of democracy rather than the tyrannies which spring from monarchy.”