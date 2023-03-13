Catholic my entire life, I’ve served as a lector, religious educator, lay presider, and on parish council. The damage done to the Church by the scandal hurts. Why bring it up now?
Many say “time to put it behind us.” I’d agree, except move on after you’ve admitted mistakes and reformed conduct. But the atmosphere of secrecy and “we know better” that allowed abuse to continue still seems to be policy. I’d forgotten about it until surprised at Church several weeks ago.
I heard this during a financial report at Mass: “We’ll be paying $100,000 to help cover abuse liability.” Wow! We’re a rural parish — Lyons, Clyde and Savannah — on a tight budget. We have $300,000 in savings, and the Diocese was taking a third.
I had questions and was told the Diocese of Rochester website had “complete details.” It took a lot of digging, but here’s what I found:
News Release Sept. 2019 – “The parishes … are not part of the Chapter 11 filing … Their ministries and operations of parishes should not be directly affected by the Diocese’s Chapter 11 proceeding.”
News Release Nov. 2022 — “ … participation by the Diocese, its parishes and related Catholic entities in the amount of $55 million to compensate survivors of sexual abuse.”
Wonder how much your parish may pay or why you may not have been advised. I also heard we shouldn’t have been told about the $100,000 charge. Perhaps some feel it’s better if we don’t know the details?
Yes, I did email the Diocese and got these responses from the Office of Communications:
• What’s the formula you’re using to take money from local parishes? Of the $55 million, how much will come from parishes?
“The exact allocation numbers in the $55,000,000.00 are still to be determined. I refer you to the “Frequently Asked Questions” (#7) posted on the DOR website on November 3, 2022. In addition to the information posted at that time, you may find helpful the Catholic Courier coverage of that filing.”
• Did Bishop Clark or Bishop Matano ever make a public statement regarding their personal knowledge of any local priest accused of abuse?
No response.
• I’d always been told parish finances were open to review. Is this still correct and parishioners can know the amount of financial impact?
“Parish finances are available to parishioners, and parishes typically publish an annual financial statement in the parish bulletin.”
I checked the Catholic Courier news reports; over 450 claims made. There have been settlement sessions with pastors and finance directors — but all have been “confidential to protect survivors and the process.” Sound familiar? The same rational used when abuse was being reported.
It’s embarrassing to have others read this stuff. How do we protect our Church? How do we make this policy of secrecy and half-answers stop?
We’re told as Laity we have an important voice and role to play. We need to expect better from our leadership. Ask your pastor, “How much are we paying and why that amount and how many claims from our parish?”
Of course, there is no need for anger. I’m sure our ordained ministry and staff were trying to do what they thought was best for all involved, both then and now. But that doesn’t mean serious mistakes weren’t made and people needlessly hurt. Perhaps they need a “Come to Jesus” moment to rethink their attitudes? Less time huddling with lawyers, perhaps?
Jesus used the word repent a lot. A more accurate translation of the word metanoia is “stop, turn around, have a change of heart.” We need that to put the scandal behind us!