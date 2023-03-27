Final thought on the abuse scandal. How do we reverse declining attendance and fewer interested in religious life?
Well, how did Christianity grow? How did it go “viral” in the ancient Roman Empire, home of dozens of gods and different religions?
Many know Christians were persecuted, but a term we don’t hear nowadays is “vicarious suffering.” It means “suffering in place of and for the benefit of others.” The Empire’s citizens didn’t have Netflix or Facebook, but always a good crowd at the local coliseum when Christians were tortured, fed to lions, or beheaded.
Most officials just wanted them to comply. Offer a little sacrifice to the emperor as God. Officials didn’t really believe that, either, but it was the law, easy to just go along. Some Christians wouldn’t and suffered. Imagine that!
What was said when folks left the stadium? “Honey, that’s amazing. Some of them were respected citizens and they were willing to die. Makes you wonder.”
Back to nowadays. Many bishops, priests, and staff knew what was happening; none spoke up. Tough to turn in a friend and be labeled a troublemaker.
Unbelievably, I’ve heard this from ordained ministers: “Abuse has hit the Boy Scouts, the military, public schools — why pick on our Church?”
Well, bishops consider themselves the successors to the Apostles. Priests take on the role of Jesus as they celebrate Mass. Easy to say, harder to do.
One bishop’s secretary had the courage to come forward. See her interview and judge for yourself. Google “60 minutes Buffalo Diocese abuse.”
Bishops thought after counseling they could move an abuser (a criminal) to another parish and accept the risk. As they say in social media, OMG! No child protection guidelines were implemented until the scandal, and they were sued in court.
Foolish not to realize that for one reported abuse, there were probably 10 more that didn’t come forward. Only the tip of the iceberg was visible. They may not have had bad intent — BUT NOW THEY ALL KNOW THE DAMAGE.
I’ve had a chance to talk with a few of those abused by the Church they loved. Generic apologies, promises of new policies and money — but no reconciliation provided for the devastation in their lives. What’s missing?
No Catholic bishop was ever sent to jail or admitted their role in moving abusers. Of course, lawyers told them to keep quiet or you’ll pay more. Don’t put the “good deeds” of the Church at risk.
Is it any wonder young men no longer want to be priests. But YES, perhaps there’s a way to turn it around. Let’s hear personal confessions of guilt, inaction, and closed eyes and ears.
They understand vicarious suffering. You don’t even have to be guilty of wrongdoing. It’s most effective when performed by the innocent. Jesus didn’t do anything wrong, but accepted crucifixion. He planted a seed that changed hearts and minds.
Practical consideration: An innocent person just can’t ask to be jailed! True, but it’s easy to perform a harmless act with media attention. Write a message with children’s chalk, carry a small placard into a public building, get arrested, and then jailed if you repeat the act. I certainly know that’s true, and it’s a difficult experience.
It starts with one. If someone would come forward, others may join them, and it could change how the public perceives the Church. This could be organized by the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops. Maybe I’m wrong and this won’t happen, but a change of hearts is always possible.
Let’s have another “viral” moment after a news report of a group of clergy being arrested. We might hear, “Honey, that’s amazing, people admitting guilt or just willing to sit in jail. Happy to see some of the abused coming forward to say reconciliation is possible. Makes you wonder.”
Let’s stop being outcome-oriented and the ends justify the means. Live this line from the Psalms, “Make justice your sacrifice and trust in the Lord.”
P.S. Want to do something? Mail this article to Bishop Matano, Diocese of Rochester, 1150 Buffalo Road, Rochester, NY 14624. Add your thoughts and phone number. There’s a good chance he’ll call.