Have we gone crazy? Whether it’s about politics, social issues, or guns, many have a strained relationship with a family member or friend.
It used to be the weather was a safe topic. Can’t discuss it now without fighting over global warming! Let’s get back to better fundamentals. Just sharing my opinion, it’s OK to disagree, but please don’t call me a Communist or a Nazi!
If you work for a large organization, you’ve seen videos on “Diversity Training.” I watched as a co-worker make a joke which some found offensive. The approved solution — speak up and confront the individual in public! Quite different from what I learned, even as a military officer: Praise in public, punish in private. Provide a chance to change “on the inside.”
Confrontation doesn’t care about internal change, just outside conformity. Does embarrassing someone make things better? It appears our schools like the approach, “It’s OK to bully a bully!” Do the ends justify the means?
I don’t feel it’s correct for “marriage” to be used for relationships of the same gender. I prefer “civil union” with the same privileges. This makes me a “homophobe.” I thought we’d didn’t like prejudice and labels. The definition of “homophobe” says I have negative attitudes toward gays. I have good friends who are gay. Funny thing. You’re not required to ask my “why” I feel that way because I’m just plain wrong and a little evil. I should lose my job!
How did we get this way?
Kevin, a schoolteacher friend, helped me understand. We enjoy politics; he’s a nominal Democrat and I’m a Republican. He said, “John, the difference is, at least us Democrats are trying to do the right thing.”
I’m not saying only Democrats think that way, but when you feel you are doing the “right thing,” what’s it say about others who disagree? They support the “wrong thing” and that’s a “bad thing.” They must be stopped!
Let’s try civil discourse. Intelligent people can accept the same facts, but reach different conclusions based on their background and life experience. Listen and don’t shout, with a goal of conversion, not domination.
Here’s a real demo from the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the first Black student at an all-White seminary.
There was a Southerner at the seminary who was virulently anti-Black. He confronted King in his dorm with a loaded pistol. King spoke with the man and disarmed the situation. There was outrage, but King refused to press charges. Eventually, the man apologized, and he and King became friends.
Could this happen on a modern campus? Not likely. “We have a zero-tolerance policy and safety is our No. 1 concern.” He would be expelled, and good luck with his career chances. Which do you prefer?
Many ignore that Dr. King was a Baptist minister. He wasn’t perfect, but he believed in the message delivered by Jesus of Nazareth: Life is eternal and we are all brothers and sisters of a loving Father. It’s a great tragedy we don’t realize it.
I don’t have any brothers or sisters; sometimes I miss that. I have friends where there is sibling discord, they haven’t talked in years, and it seems terrible. Easier to jettison and forget than to reconcile. Good public policy?
Some quote science, but good science is hard and answers change. I’ve studied aeronautics. I recall a professor saying, “People had a new plane design. They presented the schematics to the best PhDs. They said it could never fly. What was the design — a honey bee!”
Speaking of reconciliation, I’ve jettisoned two friends because of politics — it was really hard, but maybe I need to try again with them. After all, it’s really the “right thing.”