(Editor’s Note: Today we are debuting a new column from a local writer, “Murt’s Minute” by John Murtari of Lyons; Murt was his nickname when he was in the Air Force. It will run every other Monday, alternating with Pete Mitchell’s “In America” columns. In discussing how he envisions his writing, John told us, “I believe in civil discourse and the value in an opinion that challenges beliefs without denigrating others. My thoughts would be to cover both local and national issues.”)
Seneca Falls struggles with a very divisive issue, and both names and motivations are important.
In many religious traditions, knowing the name of an evil spirit gave the power of control. Let’s begin with understanding “Seneca Meadows” is not a flowery field of daisies. Let’s also appreciate the conventional wisdom expressed in “follow the money trail.” Most importantly: Is there a solution?
Please don’t be offended by the spiritual analogies. There is nothing evil with Seneca Meadows, the folks that run it, or the people that support continued operation past the current closure date of 2025. It’s a business being run for a profit with financial benefit to local citizens. But, in my opinion, enough is enough.
Their permit allows 6,000 tons of trash to be added to the Garbage Mountain every day. Think about that. There are about 6,000 people in the Seneca Falls community. One ton of refuse for every person every day. In a year, 365 tons each (2,190,000 tons total), about 4,380,000,000 pounds. Too many zeroes? Over 4 billion pounds every year and that’s not enough? You want more?
I’m sure that years ago, when the tax-reduction marvel of Seneca Meadows was proposed, many saw the financial benefits and few understood the impact in their hometown. But now your vision — and your nostrils — have cleared.
This is not a “landfill” or a “local dump.” It’s a mountain of garbage brought to you mostly from New York City. What’s even more fascinating is they want permission to grow the mountain higher since land for the “meadow” is limited. We might see two famous facts about the town: “Birthplace of Women’s Rights” and “Home of the Highest Garbage Mountain” in New York. Does anyone really want that?
No one likes smelly junk, but money is another issue. Let’s not forget the power of “vote your wallet.” Want to stop future growth and keep the closure date of 2025? Address local taxes. I’m from Lyons and can share some perspective on that process.
My mother lived on Social Security, and tax bills were significant. I recall a period in my life where income was limited and making payments just before the deadline. I can’t blame someone for voting to keep lower taxes.
Let me propose some ideas:
1) Form a citizens group. In Lyons, one person started the process and we soon had a group of about 10 people, meeting in different homes, and collecting information and planning a strategy. We got help and advice from other groups. We didn’t have money, but folks volunteered their time and talents. We had a website and Facebook group. It all starts with one.
2) Alternatives to a town police department. Pay and benefits combine to be one of the largest items in the budget. The police are almost $2 million out of a $5.8 million Seneca Falls budget. It was similar in Lyons. Our population is 5,600. Seneca Falls is about 6,200. It became a very divisive issue. Many local people worked in the department, and it was easy to scare folks with what might happen. We now rely on our county sheriff and the state police and all is well.
3) Historic nature. With some local appeals to state and federal representatives, I’d be hopeful of tax relief for local citizens. Downtown Seneca Falls is two miles from the Mountain. Waterloo is only one mile away. There is so much national importance in both areas, whether “It’s a Wonderful Life” or women’s history in Seneca Falls, or the Birthplace of Memorial Day in Waterloo.
Having a dump might have made sense years ago. It’s now a Garbage Mountain. Time to evaluate options and get ready for closure. Enough is enough.