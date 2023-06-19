Let me confess a guilty pleasure. For church, I usually walk to St. Michael’s in Lyons, going green! After Mass, I stop by Spanky Oliver’s Ice Cream near the intersection of Routes 14 and 31. My favorite is the chocolate-vanilla twist; the diversity of flavors is great!
But two things have upset this harmonious existence.
My first issue was I’d order the “small” size, but it was too much. How do people eat a large? It must be bad for your health. Maybe our governor will take emergency action to protect us from ourselves. After all, what is freedom and liberty but the ability to choose only from approved choices?
My obstacle was ordering the next smaller size. They could have called it “tiny,” but chose the name “baby.” There I was: male of the species, apex predator, former USAF jet pilot, Army Airborne wings — how could I voice “I’ll take a baby-sized twist.” Surely I’d face ridicule from the young staff at the window.
I eventually got over it.
You may think it silly, but those were my thoughts. Amazing the pressures we can feel from society.
I recently learned a good friend from high school was gay. His was a very religious family. He did marry and even fathered a child before embracing his true identity — a much more difficult experience than mine!
Now, for the second serious threat to my weekly ice cream. The state Department of Transportation began bridge repair on Route 31 over the canal last summer. The original planned completion date of November 2022 is now October 2023!
Last week, I walked home after dropping my car off for repairs. I stopped by for a cone and was served by the proprietor, Mr. William Miller. Unfortunately, his business is just before the barricade on Route 31 heading east, greatly reducing pass-by traffic. He said it was a serious impact.
I thought about government financial impact help. We see it practically every day for different situations. I asked if he qualified.
In his words:
“I believe I first called (Gov.) Hochul in February 2023, then called back a couple of weeks later after no response and was told to email which I did. Around the same time I contacted (state Sen.) Helming and was told to email. Never had a response. I spoke to (Assemblyman) Brian (Manktelow) outside of JJ’s Dog House sometime in early May. He told me he would get on it and let me know. Still haven’t heard anything from anyone.”
We’ve all gotten political mail, “I’m your representative, here are my programs, I really care, tell me what you think.” Yes, it’s easy to be cynical when reading this type of story.
Politicians, they fail to deliver!
I commend Mr. Miller for not using a rude word about them. He didn’t even say he had a “right” to get help. He’s just looking for a simple yes or no. Is there a program I can apply for?
Even I can’t blame them. Representatives are flooded by requests, and staff is limited. You first act on what affects the most voters. Tough for little Spanky Oliver’s in Lyons to get noticed. Even me, I’m just as guilty. There are other small businesses in that area, but who do I write about — the people that serve me ice cream! My vested interest.
Hopefully, a newspaper story catches the political eyes. Perhaps Mr. Miller will soon get an answer and maybe some financial help. Word may spread to those other small businesses and everyone will be happier. Imagine that!