Years ago I joined an organization and heard, “We will not lie, cheat, or steal, nor tolerate among us anyone who does.” I understood being honest, but no toleration? I’m to be a squealer?
I heard about trust and team work. How’s that work if we rat each other out?
Oh, and the big kicker if someone gets caught: If I knew about it and didn’t turn him or her in — I’d be booted! Yeah! This is a real team. No one has my back!
What’s it have to do with cops? Police are trained to be a team, to look out for each other. Many good cops are aware of bad conduct, but don’t act. Why?
Well, on what planet does it make sense to have team members turn in others? How could that be an effective force? Cops are taught to protect each other, the “Blue Line.”
Back to my organization that expected us to expose others, aka the U.S. Air Force Academy. Imagine that! We were drilled with the concepts of leadership, team, duty and honor. The words “We will not lie, cheat, or steal, nor tolerate … ” were our Honor Code. One violation and you’re out.
We enforced it. Turning someone in wasn’t a team violation; quite the contrary. Anyone who broke the code was no longer a member. They must go. They were a cancer cell.
Cheating scandals had occurred where the cancer had spread. Large groups of Cadets were expelled. Seem harsh?
Yes. But we were protecting the Constitution and people of the United States. Back then, there was talk about the military industrial complex and the fear of a coup. The bonds formed in the brotherhood of graduates might lead to a conspiracy network.
We knew what we signed up for. No one expected me to put my future at risk to cover them.
I only had one close call with a friend. While working on an academic assignment (which we were to complete alone as a team), he expressed a desire to “check what others are doing.” All I had to say was, “That’s probably not a good idea.” He got the message.
We need to empower our good cops the same way. Everyone agree to a code of conduct and appreciates the consequences. No toleration allows for effective internal enforcement. “You knew beating that guy was uncalled for and wouldn’t listen to me. I’m going to report you. You’re not putting my career and supporting my family at risk.” Stop the spread.
We’ve all seen it. Many times “bad eggs” have a lot of charisma. They attract attention and followers. That’s what makes the human cancer so deadly.
Review boards and internal affairs are nice ideas, but the damage is done both to the lives of a victim and the police involved. Internal enforcement and no toleration are more proactive. Stop it before it happens.
To get there, we need a major paradigm shift. Police duty is NOT like any other job with union rules, contract rights, etc. Think of our military, the only other public service that carries weapons. Changes should be a gradual shift, not a shock, or they won’t be accepted. Our honor code was something we wanted and enforced — it needs to be the same.
I’m a vet and often hear, “Thank you for your service.” How often do we hear that said to a police officer? They deserve it just as much!
We must empower good cops to take control. Let the public look at policing as a very honorable profession and something to be proud of!