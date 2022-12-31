(Ed. note: John Murtari’s “Murt’s Minute” column usually runs every other Monday. We are running it today because this is a Saturday-Sunday-Monday edition.)
As the year comes to a close and we begin to reflect on all that has happened, it’s natural to feel a mix of emotions. There have been challenges and difficult times, but there have also been moments of joy and growth.
So, as we ring in the New Year, let’s let go of any negativity and embrace all that is yet to come. Let’s focus on the things that truly matter, like our relationships with loved ones and our own personal growth. Let’s make a commitment to be the best versions of ourselves, and to make a positive impact on the world around us.
The New Year is a time for fresh beginnings and new opportunities. It’s a time to set goals and make plans for the future. Let’s make a commitment to ourselves to work towards becoming the best versions of ourselves. Whether it’s learning a new skill, improving our health, or simply being more present in our daily lives, let’s make the most of every day and strive to live our lives to the fullest.
So, as we welcome the New Year, let’s embrace all that it has to offer with positivity, hope, and determination. Let’s make a pledge to ourselves to be kind and compassionate, to be grateful for all that we have, and to make the most of every moment.
Here’s to a bright and beautiful New Year filled with love, laughter, and all of the things that truly matter. May it be a year of growth, happiness, and endless possibilities. Happy New Year!
Enjoy that message? Here’s the surprise: I didn’t write it. I asked an Artificial Intellegence (AI) computer to “Write an uplifting New Years message.“ It’s called ChatGPT and its pretty smart. You can ask about quantum mechanics or for dating advice. Try it yourself: https://chat.openai.com/
I then asked it to “Write a depressing New Years message.” It wouldn’t do that. Apparently our potential future Computer Overlords want us to think only positive thoughts. Perhaps we should spend some time thinking about what freedom and liberty really mean?
We may soon see a transfer to only digital currency. Everything you do can be tracked. Want to get an extra-large order of french fries? Sorry, you’ve exceeded your calorie limit for the day — rejected! We want to protect your health. The possibilities are endless ... science and calculations will only allow you to lead a programmed positive and healthy life. Sound good?
I’ll finish with a quote from Mr. Spock of Star Trek fame, “Computers make excellent and efficient servants, but I have no wish to serve under them.”