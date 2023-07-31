It’s an endless drama as we deal with perceived and actual police misconduct. Yes, some police do act with calculated bad intent. But let me present a perspective, starting with “POLICE KILL BOY HOLDING TOY PISTOL — what an insane act!”
Most haven’t experienced the visceral nature of events that can result in your immediate death. Things happen beyond your conscious control. I believe this from experience, not as a police officer, but as an Air Force pilot.
On the ground and in simulators, I was taught about flying and how to respond to emergencies. Heard all the stories and felt I understood. I was wrong. I could give you (with a GED or Ph.D.) training on the procedures to follow for an in-flight emergency. Then, imagine being on the review board for a deadly crash.
One common cause is engine failure after takeoff. All aircraft have enough power to continue flight with the loss of one engine. Why do they crash?
Because in a significant number of incidents, the pilot responds by shutting off the good engine. What insanity!
You might vote to severely punish, but you’d be wrong. Why? Their emotional response to a sudden life threatening situation requiring an immediate reaction.
Pilots are trained to cut off fuel to an engine that may be on fire, while at the same time adjusting airspeed and configuration for single-engine flight. Things are hectic and unpredictable.
I found it easy to criticize until it happened to me when one engine flamed out! We were lucky to be at 20,000 feet and able to react carefully. We both pointed our fingers at the gauges and agreed on the throttle to move. It took about 30 seconds. Why? Because we knew a mistake would be costly.
The sudden stress experienced by police is unique. Unintended consequences happen and are to be expected.
Many recall the suffering of our pilots captured during Vietnam. You may not know some were shot down by our own flyers. With a guided missile you could shoot at a blip on radar. In a dogfight, lots of chatter on the radio, buddies call for help, and the adrenaline is flowing. You pull the trigger and it’s one of ours.
These people aren’t deciding, they are just reacting, and yes, they’re under the influence of drugs produced by our own bodies. The United States Air Force understood that. I knew guys who damaged or crashed planes due to failure to follow procedures, but they kept flying with years of good service.
Many veterans have carried rifles in combat. For a few, the nightmare: the tense environment, the rush of adrenaline, the unexpected surprise, the pull of the trigger. Unintended consequences: A harmless civilian is killed.
How can you talk to anyone?
Our society has 20-20 hindsight. Anything bad happens, someone needs to pay! No excuses. How do you respond to a spouse that asks, “Honey, couldn’t you have been more careful?”
Having former police as multiple members of a review board is crucial. The public might call them biased, just trying to protect their own, but you can’t evaluate a response based on books in a life-threatening situation. It’s an insanity few have experienced.
Innocent people are hurt. Life isn’t fair.
I also believe the fellow pilot shot down, the innocent passengers or civilian killed, don’t apply blame and fault. They understand you didn’t mean it. It is a most unfortunate and unintended consequence. Let your life go on.