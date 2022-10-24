Surprised by the headline? Wonder how this happened without local and national outrage?
It’s not some make-believe event from the future. Unfortunately, it happened with even more racist activity.
The locals weren’t showing their displeasure with Blacks; rather, they were outraged by Italians moving into Lyons! This happened around 1920. Railroads were growing and Italians were cheap labor.
Why talk about it now? You may enjoy a bit of forgotten history and a different perspective. Perhaps a fact-check is needed. I’d hate to be accused of fake news.
My father was born in 1892 and emigrated in 1914. He was from a very poor hill family — charcoal makers, dirt floors. He arrived in Philadelphia, didn’t like the coal mines, and finally found Lyons, where the railroad was hiring.
He worked hard, paid for his family to make the trip, and watched his brothers and sisters have families. He’d almost given up hope, but in 1953, at age 61, he made a return trip to Italy in search of a bride. I’ll skip some details, but his faith was rewarded and my mom agreed to marriage.
They lived on Franklin Street, all Italians, just south of the tracks that go through town. In 1956, there were very happy to celebrate my birth! They spoke Italian in the house. As a child, I spent a lot of time with my aunts and uncles and understood as they talked about the old days. I learned these stories others confirmed.
On Route 14 North, through Lyons, the bridge over the canal was the border. In the early 1900s, NO ITALIANS were allowed to live north of the canal. As a matter of fact, Italians who went uptown couldn’t use the sidewalks; they had to walk in the street. The “South Side” was born.
Drive down Franklin Street and look northeast and you’ll see a pretty large hill. The Klan members burned crosses there. Now, take a moment to think: How would you respond?
Using current events as a guide, you might expect public outrage, name-calling, and violence. It didn’t happen; they tried to fit in.
I’m unusual among my first cousins (the first generation born in America). I can speak Italian; none of the others can. When they were growing up, their parents used English as much as possible.
Eventually, there was harmony. The social interactions of marriage, school, business, sports and church brought folks together. What do I remember growing up in the ’60s? There were no Italians in elected office; they came later in the persons of Mayor Gabe Vardabash (from the South Side Market) and Town Supervisor Jimmy Fabino (who I remember as a school custodian).
Today, we see in-your-face social justice, the use of intimidation and domination instead of conversion. We force people to do the “right” thing. Are we more polarized now than years ago? If those Italians had chosen that route, where would things be now? Honestly, I imagine it being a lot worse.
Perhaps current social justice warriors might feel they sacrificed personal dignity for harmony. If they had confronted their oppressors, would they have woken up and treated them better? What does science say about the experiments of history or our personal lives? And, don’t confuse “confrontation” with a “conversation.”
In the Middle East, it’s been Jews vs. Arabs. In Northern Ireland, Catholics vs. Protestants. For each of us, confronting a friend/relative over bad behavior: How’d that all work out? Why do we still do it?
Maybe cynical political leadership? Let’s get “our people” together against “those people.” I’m surprised, after eight years of a Black President and a Black First Lady that almost all admired, we’re told that we’re a nation of racists!
History offers examples of effective social justice: Jesus of Nazareth, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. They had no need to insult or threaten violence. Rather, they converted doubters by demonstrating personal self-sacrifice in support of their beliefs.
It can be personally painful and difficult, and not as satisfying as a slap or insult, to do it that way, but it’s more effective. Something to think about.
Ed. note: Murtari said that some of the information in this column was sourced from the One Lyons Facebook page.