Residents get frustrated when elected officials resign and someone is appointed without a vote — some cry favoritism.
In local elections, many run unopposed. How does it happen? It appears we, as citizens, don’t have the desire or see a need for change. But good government needs our involvement and oversight.
I’ll use recent activity in Lyons as an example. It’s not unique — and it’s all perfectly legal, although leaving some scratching their heads. Something similar has probably happened in your town or village.
Two Town Council seats changed occupants. In July, Joanne Greco-Eddy submitted her resignation, and in August, John Paliotti resigned (he was appointed last year to fill the seat of Jim Brady when Brady became town supervisor). Paliotti then accepted a lateral move to fill Ms. Greco-Eddy’s seat. Jerred Crandon, not a council member, was selected to fill the seat that was originally Brady’s. Sound confusing?
A brief civics lesson. The four council seats and supervisor are four-year terms, with elections staggered for odd years. If anyone resigns, the other members select a replacement. If the replacement fills a seat whose term expires in the current year, it goes on the ballot as scheduled. If the seat’s term expires the next year, it must appear on the ballot in the current year if the resignation occurs prior to “X” days before the election (which varies, depending on the position).
Why? We don’t want a “temp” to hold elected office too long. But, it takes time to get ready for an election.
In Lyons, both resignations occurred after the limit; however, Paliotti was appointed last year to fill Brady’s seat. That vacancy would have been up for election this year, anyway. When he agreed to fill the seat Greco-Eddy resigned (which comes up for election in 2023), it was too late to move up that ballot date, so it still comes up for election next year.
Dan Olsen, chair of the town’s Republican committee, passed away during the summer, and a candidate for his council seat went unfilled by the Republican party. The Democrats chose Adam Bullock to appear on the ballot.
Crandon, the replacement, was in an awkward position. His name would not be on the ballot. He could only be a write-in. Rick Wadsworth, another longtime resident, also mounted a write-in campaign.
In Lyons, 1,422 people voted. Adam Bullock won with 561 votes. There were 346 write-ins. There was an undervote of 514 (36%), which is people who didn’t make any selection in that race. Folks likely were surprised by a blank Republican line and didn’t know who to write in.
A board can use any method it desires to choose a replacement. Very few involve the community in the decision.
I spoke with Brady, and he explained that everyone on the board approved of what was done. They wanted to maintain continuity and good working relationships. I don’t for a moment doubt the good intentions of all involved, but …
There are usually two sides to every decision, and both should at least be heard, yet I cringe when I read the paper and hear about name-calling at Geneva City Council meetings. Let’s keep civil discourse.
Lyons has two council seats up for election next year, as do most towns. I’d like to see people elected who believe the community should be involved in choosing replacements.
I’m happy to see Bullock, with a fresh face and perspective, added in Lyons. He made the effort to get involved. More of us should do the same. Start thinking about next year and making things better.