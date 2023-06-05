Surprising combination of words in the headline? Let’s follow some science. I’ll share a perspective to encourage some thought.
Over a billion years ago, Mother Nature decided sexual reproduction was great! Create new life by combining DNA from two individuals of different sexes. But let me share an absolutely amazing fact.
Every one of your biological ancestors, going back to the early fish in primordial oceans, survived long enough to reproduce and create an offspring. One or both might have died seconds later, but they created a life. It appears that’s all Mother Nature cares about, more and more life.
Some biologists say forget the human “wrapper,” those strands of DNA want to grow and multiply. It’s a changing biological computer program. Constant random mutations occur. Some are successful, while others die.
Mother Nature is hardly warm and nurturing. In our area we see geese that don’t follow the flock and skip flying to Canada. They raise offspring here. It usually ends badly. If there was anything in their DNA that made the decision likely, it dies.
We watch nature shows and are amazed at various mating rituals and care for offspring. Do we think we’re that different if studied by alien biologists?
As our DNA preferred increased brain size for survival, problems developed. Birth left mother and child incapable of survival on their own. The DNA in men, which also wanted to survive, preferred a healthy partner and a bond protecting their child, even if the mother died. The women’s DNA wanted careful selection of a stable and powerful mate.
Most animals live in absolute freedom. They raise their young as desired and even wander away as loners. But exercising that freedom and loss of support may have a terrible cost: death.
Human societal rules developed to ensure stability. Some worked very well and groups thrived. Others did not.
There’s always been violence. But I can’t recall children killing other kids, or single adults killing large crowds — even with firearms readily available for the last few hundred years. Why is it so frequent now? We have the strongest gun laws ever. Why the increased desire to kill others and self? Can we admit that’s the problem?
Our “social fabric” used to be family and neighbors who genuinely cared, and not a paid provider or government check. I’m only 66 but have seen an amazing amount of change in family care and raising children. I can recall friends with dysfunctional families, but saw heartfelt caring from others. Grandparents often lived in the same house and helped watching the kids. They didn’t end up in a nursing home.
We used to play outdoors, boys and girls, ages 5-16, no parents around. There were fights, arguments, and crying. Not easy, but I realize now how much we learned. The pain we could cause and feel, how to control strength, compromise. Would you stop a group of puppies or kittens from wrestling and biting and call that “bullying?” Better to learn young!
I’ve helped at a homeless shelter for 30-plus years. It evolved from a place that just offered a place to sleep, relying on volunteers and a mix of people/local groups to provide food each day. It’s now become a state-supported “institution” of paid staff and contracted food service — just doing our jobs.
Have we allowed a hazardous mix of politics, pseudo-science, and misdirected good intentions to control our behavior and eliminate consequences? I see intolerance in people and media: If you don’t agree with position “X’” you must be a Socialist or a Nazi!
Politicians play with words and phrasing. How can you be against “gender-affirming care?” I can when it extends to children undergoing procedures to alter themselves before even reaching puberty. They’re not old enough to serve in the military, buy a drink, or even vote — but very susceptible to influence by a parent or social media to choose a different identity.
I don’t believe humans are just another animal species and controlled by our DNA. We have a unique spiritual nature, a unique consciousness of our behavior. But we should all wonder if we’ve gone too far. Perhaps it’s time to exercise our unique ability to change?