We hear a lot about reproductive rights. Have you ever heard the word misandry? If you haven’t, or don’t understand what it means, don’t feel bad. A friend has been an attorney for many years. He didn’t know, either.
Let’s come to a better understanding of this word and hopefully provoke some self-reflection and encourage fresh perspectives, a good thing in a liberal and free society.
Congress passed H.R. 3755 (Women’s Health Protection Act) last year. While mostly about abortion access, it did include this proclamation: “Reproductive justice requires every individual to have the right to make their own decisions about having children ... Reproductive Justice is a human right … ”
It’s clear similar laws don’t consider sexual intercourse between a man and woman a decision to reproduce. The act of tickling their groins together may have been done for romance, recreation, or stress relief, but not to create a child. We’ve all heard the justifications. Having a child is life-changing. It requires financial resources and dedication. It seems the conversation is 100% about the potential mother. But what about the potential father? What rights does he have?
Not any — and probably worse treatment than you might expect. I believe in family rights and equality of treatment for moms and dads. I was surprised to learn that when a child is born, there is no legal requirement to name a father or even notify the father. Imagine that!
In my life I’ve run into two men who discovered they had adult children many years later. Mom might have considered them a good groin tickler, but didn’t want them involved with the child they created together. Imagine that!
I’ve heard of men pulled into family court to discover they have a 5-year-old they knew nothing about, but must now pay child support. When they object to the birth being concealed, the judge simply responds with, “But this is your child.” When they then ask to begin a relationship with their child and start visits, they may be told, “Well, you’ve had no contact. Mom feels that would be a disruptive change. Visits denied.” Imagine all that!
Getting back to the phrase “reproductive justice is a human right” — shouldn’t we include men? Did our legislators simply forget men? Unfortunately not.
Years ago I took time to meet with my local state Assembly member. He was also surprised both biological parents don’t have a right to know. Without knowledge of the event, there is no legal recourse. I took the time to draft some legislation. He took it to Albany to discuss with his colleagues.
A few weeks later we met. I appreciated his honesty as he said, “John, they told me I’d be ruined if I attempted to introduce a bill like this. The women’s groups just won’t stand for it.” Imagine that!
A physician takes an egg from a female and uses it to create a child with his new spouse. People go out of their minds!
It’s funny when we focus on just numbers to prove bias. I must have missed these headlines: Men represent less than 20% of elementary school teachers! Men are less than 10% of registered nurses! Stop the domination by the matriarchy! Stop misandry!
Men limited as teachers or nurses may be issues, but denigrating the value of a father is a terrible injustice. I certainly believe we are seeing the effects in our society, and especially in children.
I’ll close with a line from “Animal Farm” by George Orwell: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” Imagine that!
John Murtari of Lyons is the son of Italian immigrants. He is an Air Force Academy graduate and former pilot. He earned a master’s degree in computer science and always worked in that field. He’s done volunteer work for the elderly and homeless and considers himself an idealist. He’s been arrested and jailed over 45 times in peaceful demonstrations for reform. Contact him at john@murtari.org.