The topic mentioned in the headline has become a public concern. Visit bit.ly/460alBq (or fltimes.com) to see New York state policy that asks schools to conceal a child’s new self-identified gender from parents when in the interest of safety.
Seems hard to believe. Schools need to keep kids safe from their parents?
Is your school following this?
We vote for our legislators. Hard to imagine a huge majority of parents don’t want to be informed and involved. But, as a parent, how dare you disagree with medical professionals?
For example:
• Dr. Diane Ehrsensteit, a psychologist for children at University of California, San Francisco, Benioff Children’s Hospitals, feels kids can change gender by location (at home, boy; at Grandma’s, girl) or even be a “gender Minotaur” (one gender on top, the other on the bottom).
• Dr. Lauren T. Roth, a professor and physician at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, believes, “Like, this is a normal thing … we have to understand gender is on a spectrum. There’s not just men and woman.” Children could also be genderless. She is involved in training standards for future pediatricians.
How can I disagree? I try to follow the science, and there is none here. These ideas are just a hypothesis, that focusing on gender options, puberty blockers, and sex-change surgery will make young children happier in life. Where is the clinical study?
Two child groups subject to different care. Tracked for the next 50 years of their lives in a double-blind study where researchers performing “satisfaction” evaluations do not know the treatment group.
Yes, this would be very difficult and expensive, but real science is hard! We’re told to ignore millions of years of evolution and child-rearing practices, but trust us, no testing necessary!
State officials have taken over our schools. School boards seem to have lost control. How does Education Law get passed in the Legislature? Much is under the influence of lobbyists from special interest groups: teachers, school administrators, medical professions (nurses, doctors, psychologists). I’m sure they care about our kids, but they also have financial interests — a bad combination.
Who represents the interests of families? How is a policy approved that asks schools NOT TO TELL parents about what’s going on with their kids? Depending on the school psychologist, your child could be convinced to change gender, but who lives with the result for the rest of their lives — the child and family members, not the school.
For the longest time your parents fed you, counseled you after a bad day, shared and demonstrated their values, and kept you healthy. Never perfect, but doing the best they could, a lifelong bond. Now, things have flipped.
Many have heard about Moms for Liberty. I’m shocked when I hear it described as an ‘“ultra-right” interest group. I had the opportunity to attend a meeting of our Wayne County chapter; Jennifer Williams is the current chair. She is an Air Force vet, a mom, and had never been involved in an organization like this before. The lockdowns of 2020 made her want to get involved.
I didn’t note any radicals there. They were a mix of various professions, men and women, with common concerns about our schools and the education of our children. It certainly seems like a grassroots effort by people that want to see parental rights recognized and protected at all levels of government.
To find out more, email WayneNYMomsForLiberty@gmail.com or visit https://www.MomsForLiberty.org/.
Let me be clear. I don’t have an issue with adults wanting a different gender. I worked with an engineer who changed from David to Denise. But in this case, we’re talking about young children who are very strongly influenced by adults, and parents influenced by supposed professionals from school.
There is no hard science here, just anecdotes, opinions, and feelings. Get involved and protect our schoolchildren from potentially well-intended, but dangerous experiments. Most important, find out what your local school policy is.