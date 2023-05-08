You have to admit, spring is wonderful! It’s all the sweeter after last winter, and getting less snow was great. There may be some local benefits to climate change (I try to avoid the prejudicial phrase global warming). I have good friends who live in Florida and send them my “warmest” sympathies for homes about 3 feet above sea level!
But today’s focus is on the marvelous activities possible in our Finger Lakes region, especially if you’re a homeowner. It’s easy to find something empowering, body-building, and tasty. Allow me to mention two I enjoy.
Grow a vegetable garden
With a degree in Astronautical Engineering, I can say with complete confidence you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to grow your own veggies. But there are two key ingredients: an area with full sun from at least 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and soil that looks black. You can buy topsoil — it’s dirt cheap!
The size is flexible. If you’ve got a 10-by-10-foot space, you’re in business! My garden’s about 25 by 50 feet. I use a spade to turn it over — one shovelful at a time! No power tools.
I usually work on a keyboard. Manual labor is a great reset. The raking, hoeing, weed pulling, watering, transplanting, and picking that goes on most of the year? It’s 100% useful and full-body exercise.
My garlic is now about 6 inches tall, planted last fall. A few weeks ago I planted seeds for romaine lettuce, endive, spinach, Swiss chard, sweet peas, and the Italian favorite, fava beans. They’ve all sprouted and are freeze resistant. And yes, it’s not too late to plant your own seeds outside now.
I have a new small solarium; I start tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, basil, and parsley from seeds. Normally, I’d buy those in late May from local greenhouses and transplant at the end of May (when the threat of frost has passed).
I’m happy to say for June to October I hardly buy any vegetables at the store. Have I mentioned the financial benefits?
Is there anything more heartwarming than serving a salad to friends with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, basil from your own backyard — and watching them turn ‘green’ with envy! Family and friends appreciate getting genuine, vine-ripened tomatoes.
Create a natural pergola
Two key points with this idea:
1) It’s not a bunch of 2-by-4’s hanging over your head! The Italian word “pergola” comes from the Latin “pergula” and refers to trellis work that supports climbing plants.
2) The pronunciation sounds like “pear-gola,” not like you usually hear it with a cat derivation “purr-gola.”
And what’s the perfect plant that grows quickly, is very hardy, low maintenance, and tasty? Choose either Concord or Niagara grapes.
My father started a pergola over our patio and path to the garden. He used old pipes, pieces of trim wood, and heavy gauge wire. I’ve added on with trim from an old car, parts of a TV antenna, and even an old shower curtain rod. It’s a conversation piece and living history!
Nice having people over for a “Picnic Under the Grapevines,” especially in August and September when the ripening clusters are hanging overhead. It provides wonderful shade, aroma, and protection from light rain.
Oh, I almost forgot the health benefits from the grapes. In a good year I pick about 250 pounds. If you like grape jelly, you’ve hit the jackpot! But I’m not a fan of all the added sugar. You’ll be happy to know 10 pounds of grapes produce one gallon of wine.
I make 15-25 gallons; it’s a nice treat for family and friends. All organic, no sulfates, a dry wine with a bit more alcohol. May not taste as fancy as the stuff from the Seneca Lake vineyards, but it gets the job done.
Yes, there is a learning curve in gardening, but it can be a real family project. Get the kids to watch YouTube videos that are actually useful.
Spring is wonderful! We complain about the cold and snow, but I wouldn’t live anywhere else. We’re fortunate not to have to worry about poisonous snakes, mountain lions, earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes, and rising water.
Oh, did I mention Lyons is 450 feet above sea level?