We’re in the season of Lent before Easter. Many don’t believe in the religious aspects, but it’s a good time for introspection.
We hear about promoting social justice and the environment, from the Geneva City Council to Washington, D.C. Many are amazed by the anger and divisiveness these good causes seem to generate. We’re told we must confront those who disagree, point out how wrong they are, and make them pay!
Here’s a different method from Jesus of Nazareth. Take a fresh look at, “If anyone slaps your right cheek, turn to them the other. If anyone wants your shirt, hand over your coat as well. If anyone forces you to go a mile, go two miles.”
I used to think that was about forgive and forget. But this is from the man who believed we’re all brothers and sisters. The words seem to say join in and punish yourself more. Why?
Your sister slaps you because she thought you deserved it. Maybe she’s right. Letting her slap the other cheek admits your fault. You both agree and are reconciled. And, if you didn’t deserve it, offering the other cheek will surprise, make her think, ask why — the road to reconciliation. No argument. Your action begins internal conversion.
Let me share an incident from one of my arrests for family rights. From the start, the officer didn’t like me, pushed me around, cuffs on tight, stewing in a hot car. I didn’t say anything. On the trip to jail he told me what a hassle I was causing, that I was just a selfish human being. All I said in reply was, “Maybe you’re right.” The rest of the trip was quiet. We got to jail and were waiting. He walks up to me and says, “I want to apologize for what happened. It’s been a long day, but that’s no excuse for me giving you a hard time.”
My jaw just about hit the floor! All I did was nod my head. We got to talking about the force, my goals, and retirement. We were reconciled.
I took the same approach with a court officer who would always ridicule me. His attitude changed and he became a supporter.
I wish more social and environmental warriors would use these positive methods, most recently used by Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Do no harm/insult to others. The goal is reconciliation and internal conversion, not domination. If public demonstration is necessary, let it be your voluntary self-sacrifice.
It’d be great if our religious leaders would make statements about that, but maybe they don’t want to risk being crucified? Imagine that!
The alternate of “Maybe you’re right” is “Maybe I’m wrong.” If we could only embrace that belief in our causes and conversations. We all care about social justice and our environment, but how do we make it happen? Truly, the devil is in the details and our different perspectives.
I’m an only child, but I’ve seen the pain of family discord. People just digging in on both sides. The beauty of turn the other cheek: It doesn’t make the situation worse and may open hearts to reconciliation.
Do I practice what I preach? Not very often. Just wanted to share this perspective — and, of course, maybe I’m wrong!