You’ve heard about free daycare, housing, education, etc. But what makes it a right vs. a nice-to-have? Who pays?
During this season we emphasize kindness and gratitude. What’s their role?
I’m a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and engineer. You may think I’m a machine head, but I have a fuzzy side. As cadets, we were taught to question authority, what is a valid order. A smart curriculum to inhibit this brotherhood from joining a military coup. Think for yourself!
After the military I felt called to service as a Catholic priest. I lived at Aquinas House in Syracuse and took classes at Le Moyne in philosophy and religion. I experienced pastoral care visiting seniors and providing food at a shelter (some of which I still do now).
I eventually left because I wanted a family, but it was a great experience. What helps me decide on rights vs. nice-to-haves? The first step is simplify.
Let’s take 10 isolated farm families with equal income. They join to form a community. It’s easy to ask for equal contributions to build a school and roads. But then differences in income caused by luck, health, dedication, skill, and yes, cheating, and things get complicated.
The family home burns, and you’re forced into an uncomfortable barn. Do you have a right to demand to live in my spare room? I’d like to send my child to a different school; are you obligated to give me money? We all care, but we have our limits.
All understand paying an equal percentage in taxes, but how difficult should it be to raise your rate because you’re doing well? What vote is needed: 6-4, 8-2? Is there a single right answer?
The definition of a right: Not optional, a moral obligation, an imperative. Our Declaration of Independence (signed by men putting their lives at risk) had a small list, “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
No mention of free services. Family and local community was your safety net, support group, and home. It seems our new model relies on government. How’s that working out for us? There are a growing numbers of disconnected loners among the young and old who sometimes want to kill. Hundreds of social media contacts, but no true friends.
Asked your parents for an allowance? Maybe you got some, but it probably came with obligations they monitored. Replace family with a social worker — easy to give away another’s money, but is there real caring?
Those early rights had one thing in common — people willing to sacrifice for their recognition. Our more recent “I wants?” Most won’t sacrifice for just a material desire.
My father worked the railroad in Lyons during the Great Depression. He’d tell stories of trains stopping and families looking for work/food. They’d knock on doors. People would give what they could and felt good about it.
“There, but for the grace of God, go I.”
My dad was 64 when I was born. I was raised on Social Security and appreciate the value of a safety net in a good community.
Government has a role, but have we gone too far in the impersonal? How many feel real gratitude for a government check? How much personal satisfaction is there in paying taxes? In family or a personal exchange, there was a lot of gratitude and kindness for all.
Let’s not turn the clock back — things weren’t perfect then, either — but as we move forward, let’s learn from experience and make adjustments.