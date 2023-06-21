I’ve always hoped for live and let live when it comes to differences between people. So, when I reach a point where I decide I’ve had enough of intolerance, does that make me intolerant too?
It’s a little crazy, how people are so convinced they’re right and I’m not. How can something that makes perfect sense to me be so offensive to someone else? Or vice versa? When do we stop listening to each other and dig in our heels?
It happened to me the other day, this disagreement over Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney — who, by the way, has 10 million followers on TikTok.
Some Bud Light lovers hate the partnership, which put Mulvaney on a beer can. One of those haters walked into the small seasonal retail store that my husband and I own where we sell Bud Light metal signs, along with about 300 other signs. The man picked up the Bud Light sign and questioned whether anyone would ever again buy the sign, given the controversy. He noted, in no uncertain terms, he wouldn’t buy one that featured ... well, you can imagine without me repeating the exact words what he said about transgender people and being “woke.”
An aside: I am intolerant of the way “woke” is used to indicate someone who is uber-aware of so-called political correctness. In my mind, you are either respectful of people’s rights, or you aren’t. “Woke” is a ridiculous, divisive term.
I stopped listening to him and invited him to the door, where he glared at me before storming off. Two other customers in my store at the time thanked me for not tolerating his verbal diatribe. It made me wonder, though. Should I have engaged him to better understand why he felt that way? Would I have learned something? Could I have taught him something? Would either of us have been open enough to try to understand each other’s point of view? Or, would we have found them to be so wildly abhorrent to defy civil conversation?
“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said regarding the company’s thinking about Mulvaney. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”
Divisions are a natural result of controversial opinions. I don’t believe that we all have to agree with each other on everything — first of all, that would be boring — but I think we should be able to reach a point where we can be respectfully tolerant of most differences without taking them personally or angrily.
Simply, if you don’t agree with Anheuser-Busch, don’t drink their beer. Don’t be upset with me because I sell the signs; but, by all means, don’t buy one if you are offended. Or, if you resent that I tolerate the right of people to live authentically, then shop somewhere else.
My husband usually is quiet about such things, but to my complete surprise, he suggested maybe we get rainbow stickers to put on the bottom of the Bud Light signs for Pride Month, in case anyone else questioned where we stood.